In Strictly news, former star of the show, Ashley Roberts, has finally “revealed” who her secret boyfriend is.

The former Pussycat Dolls star was on a romantic getaway with her beau in Dubai recently.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ASHLEY ROBERTS (@iamashleyroberts)

Strictly news: Ashley Roberts’ ‘secret’ boyfriend ‘revealed’

The identity of ex-Strictly and Pussycat Dolls star Ashley Roberts’ “secret” boyfriend has seemingly been “revealed”.

The 42-year-old jetted off to Dubai recently – and hinted at her new boyfriend’s identity. She shared a snap of his hand on her thigh during the romantic getaway.

Now, his identity has seemingly been revealed. Ashley’s new boyfriend is believed to be British artist, George Rollo, who is 17 years her junior.

George, 25, shared some snaps of Dubai on his Instagram at the same time as Ashley did. Some of the snaps were similar to Ashley’s too, including one of a meal the couple shared whilst on holiday. Ashley also follows George on Instagram.

George is believed to be Ashley’s first serious relationship since her split from Strictly star Giovanni Pernice in 2020.

Ashley’s new boyfriend is 17 years younger than her (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ashley’s new romance

A source spoke to the MailOnline about their romance. “Ashley and George are smitten with each other. They have chosen to keep their relationship private for now but gradually have started sharing snippets from their life together on social media,” they said.

“George is extremely successful in his own right, creating artwork for massive names and establishing himself in his craft from a young age,” they then continued.

“Ashley isn’t at all bothered about their age difference… they have similar interests, and he has inspired her creatively, she hasn’t felt this way in a long time,” they then added.

ED! has contacted Ashley’s reps for comment.

Gio and Rose reunited (Credit: ITV)

Giovanni reunites with Rose

Meanwhile, Ashley’s ex, Giovanni, reunited with Rose Ayling-Ellis last night (Wednesday, November 1).

The 2021 Strictly champions enjoyed a candlelit dinner together at the Royal Opera House last night. Giovanni documented the reunion on his Instagram story for his one million followers to see.

In the video on his story, Giovanni teased Rose over her “smelly breath” after she tucked into an onion soup. The duo then attended the opera after their meal.

Their reunion comes just over a week on from Giovanni’s early exit from the competition thanks to Amanda Abbington quitting the show.

Read more: Ashley Roberts rushed to hospital with ‘suspected brain aneurysm’ during Pussycat Dolls days

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know what you think of this story.