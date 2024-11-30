Ashley Cain announces birth of third baby as he shares cute name

Ashley Cain has announced the birth of his third baby just days after revealing he was going to be a dad again.

Last week, Ashley told his fans that he was expecting his third baby three years on from losing his daughter Azaylia.

The former reality TV star, 34, heartbreakingly lost Azaylia in 2021, when she died at eight months old from leukemia.

At the start of this year, Ashley welcomed a son called Aliyas Diamond Cain. Now, he’s welcomed another son.

Alongside cute pictures of the tot, Ashley gushed: “Atlas Diamond Cain – 29.11.24. Welcome to the world, my son!

“When you rearrange your final two filming dates three times to make sure you’re back for your son’s birth, fully expecting him to be just like you – LATE. He surprises everyone by showing up a month early!”

He continued: “Even though I’m absolutely gutted I couldn’t be there, my heart is bursting with love and excitement. I can’t wait to leave the danger zones behind and come home to the best welcome ever – hugs, kisses, and sleepy snuggles on the sofa with my beautiful baby boy.

“Atlas, you will always have the most beautiful, strong, and courageous guardian angel watching over you in your big sister, Azaylia. And you’ll share an unbreakable bond with the best big brother, Aliyas, who will forever have your back, look out for you, and stand by your side.”

Ashley concluded the message: “May your body grow strong, your mind grow wise, your heart remain loving, and your spirit stay pure and truly powerful! See you soon, my boy – I love you.”

It comes just days after Ashley revealed he was going to become a dad again.

Taking to Instagram on November 21, Ashley shared a photo of himself looking at his little boy Aliyas who was in a pushchair. Other pictures showed little Aliyas smiling as Ashley held up a baby scan.

He wrote: “My little girl will soon have another little brother to watch over, and my little boy will not only be a baby brother but a big brother too. With all the heartache I’ve been through, I’m truly grateful that I can really start counting my blessings again!

“Now, it’s time to head to two of the most dangerous places in the world to film the final two episodes of my brand new series. So for now, I’m sad to say goodbye, but I look forward to seeing you both soon, my little men. And to my guardian angel, I’ll never ever be without you because I can feel your presence in every step I take.”

Ashley Cain has become a dad for the third time (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He continued: “Life has a way of throwing challenges our way, but it also blesses us with moments that fill our hearts with immense joy.

“Here’s to the journey ahead and the beautiful souls who make it worthwhile.”

Ashley lost his daughter Azaylia in 2021 (Credit: ITV)

Ashley Cain’s daughter

In 2020, Ashley and his then-partner Safiyya Vorajee welcomed their daughter Azaylia.

However, Azaylia was diagnosed with an aggressive form of leukemia at eight weeks old. She tragically died in April 2021.

Since then, Ashley has tirelessly raised awareness of the disease in honour of his daughter.

