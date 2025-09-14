Theo Burell – whose show, Antiques Roadshow, is on tonight (Sunday, September 14) – revealed an emotional milestone with his son following his terminal brain cancer diagnosis.

TV star Theo, 38, was diagnosed with incurable cancer in 2022, at the age of just 35. She admitted after the diagnosis, she may have a “year or two” left.

Back in late 2024, she sadly announced that a scan had shown early stages of regrowth. She began fresh rounds of chemotherapy in January.

Antiques Roadshow star Theo Burrell shares emotional milestone

Taking to Instagram last month, Theo shared a sweet snap of her husband Alex and son Jonah on the way to school.

The father and son duo have their back to the camera as they hold hands.

“Last week I marked one of my biggest milestones to date – because my son, Jonah, started school!” Theo captioned the heartwarming post.

“When I was diagnosed with a GBM in June 2022, Jonah was 19 months old; he was still a tiny little boy who could barely speak,” she then continued.

“Over the last 3 years I’ve watched him grow up to become a huge chatterbox and a very keen dancer, with endless energy and a great sense of humour!”

Theo shared a milestone on Instagram (Credit: BBC)

Theo on Jonah’s start to school life

The TV star then continued.

“I definitely did not think that I would get to see him start school, and I’ve cried many times at the thought that I would miss this occasion. But here I am! And I’m extremely grateful,” she wrote.

Theo then continued, writing: “So to all those mums, dads, grandparents and guardians who aren’t seeing their children start school, we don’t forget you, you’re always missed, and your kids are definitely doing you proud.

“Well done to all those children getting through it.”

Theo Burrell flooded with support

Several of Theo’s followers took to the comment section to send their support at the time.

“This makes me so emotional but at the same time my heart bursts with happiness not just for u seeing you’re precious boy starting school but for him to have his mummy by his side on this new adventure memories that will last with him for a lifetime,” one commented.

“This is precious beyond words!! Keep up the good fight we are all behind you xxx,” another wrote.

“This is so special. So many of us who have followed your story have been willing this day to arrive for you. Sending you lots of love and more milestones to come,” a third said.

Antiques Roadshow airs tonight (Saturday, September 14) at 7.15pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

