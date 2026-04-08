Anthea Turner reveals lame reason she’s postponing her wedding for the fourth time

TV presenter Anthea Turner has put her third-time-lucky wedding on hold for the fourth time.

Speaking this week, the 66 year old told how she and Mark Armstrong have put their plans to tie the knot on ice once more.

The pair got engaged in September 2019 after a whirlwind two-month romance. However, seven years after saying yes when he got down on one knee, Anthea has shared why they’ve not become husband and wife yet…

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Anthea’s staying engaged for a while yet! (Credit: Splash News)

Anthea Turner postpones wedding

The star, who recently underwent surgery after a nasty accident at home, told Woman’s Own that plans for the wedding are on hold.

Speaking about the baffling reason why she and businessman Mark have yet to wed, Anthea said: “We need to sort it out [the wedding], and we absolutely will, but we’ve got a lounge renovation that’s just about starting.”

Frank as ever, she added: “We’re not together because we want to breed or because it’s the only way we can buy a house. We’re together because he is my go-to, he’s my best friend, he’s my everything. I can’t think of anybody I would prefer to be snuggling up to at night. I am truly blessed that we found each other.”

Anthea isn’t ruling out marriage completely, though. And it seems that her third trip down the aisle will happen “someday”.

“Although it would be nice to get married someday, it’s not our priority – but it will happen someday!” she declared.

Mark proposed to Anthea after a two-month romance (Credit: Splash News)

Why the nuptials have been cancelled

Their wedding was first postponed in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Understandably, the wedding was then postponed a further two times following the deaths of both of their mothers.

This time around, though, new sofas appear to be Anthea’s priority!

Or could it be that she’s changed her mind when it comes to weddings?

Chatting on Vanessa Feltz’s Channel 5 show about her previous wedding to Grant Bovey, Anthea admitted: “It was so extravagant. Really when I think back now, I do remember thinking, this is not me, I don’t really want it to be so big, this was nowhere near what I wanted.

“But I sort of got bamboozled into the whole thing, and it got bigger and bigger and bigger.”

So big, in fact, that Anthea ended up on the cover of a celebrity magazine posing in her wedding dress and holding a chocolate bar, a picture that quickly went viral and sparked huge embarrassment for the star.

So we guess we can’t blame her for waiting…

Read more: Anthea Turner poses with gorgeous grandson as fans declare she looks ‘way too young’ to be a granny

How many weddings has Anthea Turner had, and who are her ex-husbands? TV presenter Anthea Turner has long been a fixture of British television, but it’s her romantic life, husbands and weddings that have kept tabloids buzzing almost as much as her Blue Peter days. Her first walk down the aisle came in 1990 when she married BBC Radio 1 DJ Peter Powell. He had managed her earlier in her career. After eight years together, the couple called time on their marriage in 1998, with busy careers and divergent lifestyles taking their toll. Anthea Turner and ex-husband Grant Bovey Barely had the dust settled when Anthea’s love life took a dramatic turn. She met businessman Grant Bovey, then married to someone else, and the pair’s romance made headlines. In 2000 they wed in a lavish ceremony at Bovey’s Surrey estate. Although their marriage lasted 15 years, it was rocked by infidelity and eventual separation. Anthea and Grant officially divorced in 2015. Reflecting on the experience later, she admitted the big wedding didn’t really feel like “her” and that past heartache has influenced how she views marriage now. Whirlwind love with Mark Never one to give up on love, the star found a new partner in businessman Mark Armstrong in 2019. The couple became engaged after a whirlwind romance, but have postponed their wedding several times, meaning he is yet to become husband number three for Anthea Turner. The first was due to the pandemic and personal losses, and more recently because Anthea prefers something smaller and more meaningful than her first big day. At 65, Anthea Turner continues to embrace love on her own terms, proving that fairy‑tale weddings don’t always follow a straight line.

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