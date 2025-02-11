Anthea Turner shares ‘beautiful’ picture of new grandson: ‘You look way too young to be a granny’

Former GMTV presenter Anthea Turner announced the birth of her grandson and fans can’t believe she’s old enough to be grandmother.

Anthea, known for her age-defying looks, turned 64 last year. Although she doesn’t have any children of her own she is a stepmother to Claudia, Amelia and Lily – the daughters of her ex-husband Grant Bovey.

On Tuesday (February 11), the TV presenter took to Instagram to introduce Claudia’s newborn son, Anthea’s first grandson.

Anthea Turner welcomes grandson

The TV star posted an adorable picture of her grandson swaddled in a onesie with an overlay caption that read: “Dexter James Bovey-Brooks is in the world.”

In the caption, she wrote: “Claudia Bovey you are a star. Love you James for making her so happy .Dexter is beautiful. Hugs and Kisses forever.” She addressed herself as “Granny Anth” at the end.

The same picture posted on James’ Instagram account reveals that Dexter was born on February 6.

While friends and family congratulated Anthea on becoming a grandmother, her fans were stunned by the fact that she has a grandson.

One commented: “Oh what a handsome boy and my what a glamorous granny he has.”

Another added: “Congratulations Granny Anth, you’ll be a very glam granny.”

One surprised fan wrote: “Congratulations, Claudia and James. Are you a granny now, Anthea? You look way too young, darling.”

Adding to the above comment, another said: “Congratulations Granny Anth, very glam granny.”

Anthea’s previous marriages

Anthea has been engaged to businessman Mark Armstrong since 2019. The couple has already postponed their wedding four times for various reasons.

But before meeting Mark, she was married twice. She and radio DJ, Peter Powell, tied the knot in 1990 and divorced in 1998.

She married Celebrity Big Brother star Grant Bovey in 2000. The couple went their separate ways in 2015, but Anthea maintains a close relationship with him and her stepdaughters.

Despite two failed marriages, she isn’t afraid to walk down the aisle again. She recently told Hello!: “I’m lucky in that I have a good relationship with both of my exes and this relationship feels very different so no I’m not nervous about it. We were together 24/7 in lockdown so it feels like we are married anyway!”

She and Mark started dating in 2019 and got engaged within a few months of meeting.

