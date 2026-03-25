Anthea Turner reveals secret surgery following horror accident: ‘The worst news’

TV star Anthea Turner has revealed that she underwent secret surgery recently following a horror accident.

The 65-year-old shared details of her injury and how it happened on Instagram.

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TV star Anthea Turner shares surgery news

Taking to Instagram, Anthea revealed that she’s in a sling after tearing tendons between her shoulder muscle and bone at the end of December.

In a video for her 165k followers, Anthea detailed her trip to the hospital to have surgery to repair her injury.

Anthea shared some clips showing off her hospital room after she went private, and some videos of herself, sling and all, in the mirror post-surgery. She also shared some pictures of herself relaxing in the sun after surgery and leaving the hospital.

All the while, the Casualty theme tune plays in the background.

“Well I’ve had better weekends but the good news is the Rotator Cuff Tear that we thought was Bursitis is now all mended,” she captioned the post.

“But Ohhh the pain – Now home with a ‘Party Bag’ of killer drugs.”

Anthea injured herself in December (Credit: Richard Farleigh / YouTube)

Anthea on her horror injury

Continuing, Anthea wrote: “Dec 30th slipped on the back of my PJ’s running down stairs WOOPS!!

“Went to Paris for NY, then Tanzania, Kilimanjaro, came home thought this Bursitis is hanging round ? My physio sent me to a specialist, had MRI and the worst news faced me, torn rotator cuff, not a thread attached,” she then continued.

“And what was my first thought after swearing? You know me well …..How am I going to blowdry my hair. Have this sling on for 3 weeks then gently will be working my [bleeps] off to rehab and strengthen my arm to hold a hairdryer,” she then said.

She went on to say that it’s “difficult” just using her left hand, and she can’t even tie her hair up as two hands are needed.

Anthea added that partner Mark has been doing a “great job” and her friends feel “far more sorry for him than me”, as she is a “terrible patient”.

Anthea was showered with support (Credit: Cover Images)

Fans send their love

Taking to the comment section, Anthea’s followers sent their love and support.

“Thinking of you. Willing you to get better. Let me know when you want me to come round with chicken soup. Lots of love you brave girl,” Vanessa Feltz wrote.

“Just keep taking the painkillers! Well done you x,” Eamonn Holmes.

“Heal well and heal gently. Shoulder pain and immobility is the worse. Sleeping is so uncomfortable, and you’re right about the hairdryer, impossible to lift up. How you’ve kept going all these weeks is incredible, time to heal now. Please do share any of your physio tips along the way,” another follower commented.

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