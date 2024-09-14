First-time dad Ant McPartlin, 48, gives rare insight into raising four-month-old baby: ‘There are lots of sleepless nights’

TV star Ant McPartlin has opened up about life as a first-time dad after welcoming his baby son, Wilder, earlier this year.

The I’m A Celeb host, who is one part of the presenting duo Ant and Dec, married his wife Anne-Marie Corbett in August 2021. The pair formed a relationship in 2018, the same year Ant divorced his wife of 11 years, makeup artist Lisa Armstrong.

In May, Ant and Anne-Marie welcomed their first child, Wilder. Before her relationship with Ant, Anne-Marie was already a mum to two children.

Ant’s wife Anne-Marie welcomed his first child earlier this year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ant McPartlin discusses raising a four-month-old baby

Despite being a high-profile television star, Ant has kept his family life fairly lowkey. However, in a new interview with the Daily Mirror, Ant discussed life as a first-time father.

“I’m really good, I’m really happy. There are lots of nappies and sleepless nights but it’s absolutely wonderful. I’m loving it. It’s been the best year,” he said.

Ant admitted he had been receiving some “good advice” from his co-star Dec Donnelly, who already has two children with his wife Ali Astall.

However, Dec admitted he wasn’t confident in his advice, expressing in the same interview: “I do share tips and things. They’re very bad. My tips are normally: give the baby to somebody else! That’s it.”

Ant’s co-star Dec has shared some father advice (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ant ‘was over the moon’ when Anne-Marie got pregnant

After battling fertility struggles with ex-wife Lisa, an inside source told The Sun that Ant was relieved when he found out his second wife, Anne-Marie, was expecting his first child.

“Ant has longed to become a dad for years and being a father figure to Daisy and Poppy has brought him untold joy. When Anne-Marie fell pregnant, Ant was over the moon,” they said.

“They knew they were having a son for some time and Ant is looking forward to taking Wilder to his first Newcastle United game in a few years. For Ant, his family really does feel complete. He is on cloud nine.”

