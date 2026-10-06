Anneka Rice gushes over welcoming grandchildren ‘within weeks of each other’

Anneka Rice has become a grandmother again after two new grandchildren arrived just 10 weeks apart.

The 68-year-old presenter announced the happy family update through an Instagram post. She shared a black-and-white photograph showing her cradling both new arrivals.

Introducing the news as a birthday surprise, Anneka wrote: “My birthday presents this year came 10 weeks apart.”

She then compared the second arrival to another package appearing soon after the first. Anneka ended the message by joking that she no longer knew where to turn.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anneka Rice (@annekariceart)

Anneka Rice gushes over grandchildren

Followers quickly filled the comments with congratulations and warm birthday wishes.

One person wrote: “Lucky you… a double bubble of joy.”

Another joked: “Glad to see you have your hands full!”

Someone else commented: “How incredible. You couldn’t ask for anything better.”

Anneka had already shared another grandmother moment several months earlier. In May, she uploaded a picture of herself holding a grandchild.

She told followers that her heart was full while celebrating a new addition to the family. That post was brief, but it carried the same affectionate mood as her latest update.

The newest photograph brought two young family members together in Anneka’s arms. It also gave supporters another glimpse of the family joy surrounding her birthday.

Anneka Rice’s family milestone

Anneka is a mother of three sons: Thomas, Josh and Sam. She shares Thomas and Josh with Nick Allot.

Sam is from her relationship with Tom Gutteridge.

Anneka recently gushed over being a grandmother. She told The Times: “I do feel I’m part of people’s lives, and that is a big responsibility to carry. But I think of myself as a granny above all. That’s my absolute reason for life, and I hope I am a friend to many and a mentor too.”

Anneka Rice has gushed over her family (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

Anneka Rice’s time on Strictly Come Dancing

Anneka’s TV career has spanned decades.

She won over audiences when she competed on Strictly Come Dancing in 2019. She was partnered with professional dancer Kevin Clifton during her time in the BBC competition.

The pair placed 14th overall. Her newest update, however, focused entirely on family life and her birthday celebrations.

Supporters responded with affection, humour and plenty of congratulations for the proud grandmother.

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