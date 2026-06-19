Anne Hathaway is pregnant! Her news has delighted fans after the Hollywood star revealed she is expecting her third child at 43.

The Devil Wears Prada actress shared the happy update on Instagram, where she posted a sweet video showing off her growing baby bump.

In the clip, Anne walked into shot wearing a flowing white skirt and a cropped top. As a result, fans got a clear look at her blossoming bump as she smiled for the camera.

Anne is welcoming her third child (Credit: Timmsy / SplashNews.com)

Anne Hathaway is pregnant and fans are delighted

Anne chose social media to share the personal news with her millions of followers on Friday. In the caption, she wrote: “x Baby, I’m yours x.”

The post quickly drew attention because it marked a joyful family update from the Oscar-winning actress. Meanwhile, the reveal came in a simple but striking video rather than a formal statement.

At 43, Anne is preparing to welcome baby number three with her husband, Adam Shulman. The couple already share two sons together, so this will be another big milestone for their family.

Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman’s growing family

Anne and Adam are already parents to Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman, who was born in March 2016, and Jack Shulman, who arrived in November 2019.

Therefore, the new baby will become the youngest member of their family of four. Although Anne kept the announcement brief, the video itself said plenty as she proudly showed her bump on camera.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anne Hathaway (@annehathaway)

Fans have long followed Anne’s life both on and off screen. So, news that Anne Hathaway is pregnant again is likely to spark plenty of excitement among her supporters around the world.

Busy year continues for Anne Hathaway

The pregnancy news also arrives during a packed year for the actress. The Devil Wears Prada 2 is still making waves in cinemas worldwide after its release on May 1.

In addition, Mother Mary, another film starring Anne, was released on April 17. She also has several more projects on the way in the coming months.

The Devil Wears Prada star shared the news on Instagram (Credit: John Rainford / SplashNews.com)

The Odyssey is due for release on July 17. Then The End of Oak Street will hit cinemas on August 14. Finally, Verity, based on Colleen Hoover’s novel of the same name, is set to arrive on October 2.

That schedule shows just how busy Anne remains professionally, even as she prepares for another new chapter at home. However, her latest Instagram post shifted the spotlight from film premieres to family life.

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