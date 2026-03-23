Angie Best makes heartbreaking decision following gruelling cancer treatment: ‘So brave’

Angie Best has shared an emotional update with fans as she continues her cancer battle, revealing she has made the difficult decision to cut her hair ahead of further treatment.

The former model took to Instagram on Sunday (March 22) to post a selfie from a hairdresser’s chair, smiling alongside her stylist as she prepared for the next stage of chemotherapy.

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Angie Best makes decision to cut hair amid cancer battle

Captioning the post, Angie wrote, “Cutting it short before it all falls out.”

The candid update comes after she previously opened up about experiencing severe hair loss as a result of treatment.

Earlier this month, she admitted she could “see right through” her hair, explaining she had already lost a significant amount.

Despite the physical toll, Angie has tried to stay positive. Earlier this month, she shared a moving perspective on hair loss during cancer.

“You’re losing all the bad memories and thoughts. Then the new hair is new growth, new life, new health,” she said. “I like that. That works for me.”

‘You’ve got this’

Following her latest post, Angie was flooded with messages of love and encouragement from fans.

“So brave and strong,” one wrote, while another added, “You’ve got this.”

Others praised her strength, calling her “an inspiration” and reminding her that “hair doesn’t define the person you are.”

Her son, Calum Best, also showed his support, commenting simply, “Love you.”

Angie Best has been battling colon cancer (Credit: Flynet Pictures/SplashNews.com)

‘Being sick is a very, very, very humbling experience’

Angie’s update comes after she revealed earlier this year that she had been diagnosed with colon cancer, which has also spread to her liver.

Since then, she has been undergoing chemotherapy, even travelling to Switzerland for treatment. She has been open about just how gruelling the process has been.

“I can’t function. I can’t lift my head up,” she previously admitted from her hospital bed, describing the experience as “terrible.”

In recent weeks, Angie has continued to share the realities of her illness, including dramatic weight loss and ongoing fatigue.

“This being sick is a very, very, very humbling experience,” she said last month, revealing her weight had dropped to just over 7 stone.

She added, “I’ve got to gain weight. With the next two rounds of chemo, I need more weight.”

Alongside chemotherapy and radiotherapy, Angie has also been undergoing additional therapies aimed at supporting her immune system.

Read more: Angie Best issues heartbreaking update amid cancer battle as she reveals her frighteningly low weight

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