The death of former BBC Radio 1 legend Andy Kershaw has been confirmed by his family today (April 16).

It was announced in January that the former BBC Radio 1 DJ and Live Aid presenter had been diagnosed with cancer. He had been left unable to walk after doctors last August found tumours in his spine.

Andy was diagnosed with cancer (Credit: Shutterstock)

Andy Kershaw death

According to the BBC, Andy died at age 66 around 7.30pm on Thursday (April 16).

He was a prominent voice on BBC Radio 1 when he joined in 1985. Andy remained with the station for 15 years and was known for championing world music.

In July 2003, he was awarded an honorary doctorate of music by the University of East Anglia. Meanwhile, in 2005, he was similarly honoured by his old university, the University of Leeds.

His sister, Liz, also worked at BBC Radio 1 between 1987 and 1992. However, she has yet to break her silence.

Andy never married. However, he had a 17-year relationship with Juliette Banner. The pair share two children — Sonny and Dolly.

Many shared their tributes following the news (Credit: Shutterstock)

Tributes pour in

Following the sad news, tributes have flooded in from fans and listeners who enjoyed Andy.

“R.I.P DJ Andy Kershaw u were a legend on BBC Radio 1,” one user wrote on X.

“Just heard the sad news of the passing of Andy Kershaw. RIP and thanks for all the memories and music,” another person shared.

“Oh no. Andy Kershaw has passed away. Gave us so many wonderful years on radio, roadie with Billy Bragg, got his first break on The Old Grey Whistle Test. My condolences to @LizKershawDJ. May he RIP,” a third remarked.

“Saddened to hear of the passing of Andy Kershaw. Sending condolences to his family and friends. RIP Andy,” a fourth said.

Meanwhile, a fifth echoed: “Extremely sad to hear the passing of Andy Kershaw. He was an incredibly talented and gifted presenter of #Radio1. Extremely knowledgeable and enthusiastic about the music he played. It was a huge honour to be a patron of his podcast for the last few years. Sleep Tight, Andy.”

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