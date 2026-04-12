Heartbreaking death of Emmett J. Scanlan’s son as wife also ‘almost lost her life’: ‘There was blood everywhere’

Actor Emmett J Scanlan, who is appearing on Celebrity Bake Off today (April 12), previously opened up about the death of his son.

The Fool Me Once actor, 47, who also appeared in Hollyoaks as Brendan Brady between 2010 and 2013, married his wife, fellow actor Claire Cooper, 45, in 2015.

Five years before tying the knot, they welcomed a son, Ocean-Torin, five, in July 2020. They then welcomed a daughter, Fiáin-Luna, three, in November 2022. Previously, Emmett had a daughter, Kayla Scanlan, 29, from a different relationship in 1997.

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Emmett’s wife had a miscarriage in 2019 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Emmett J Scanlan reveals son died in 2019

In 2024, Emmett appeared on the Under The Surface podcast and reflected on his wife Claire suffering a miscarriage with their son, Phoenix.

“I woke up and Claire wasn’t beside me [in bed], and I could hear noises from the bathroom. I went in and she was lying on the floor and there was blood everywhere,” he said.

Emmett revealed Claire also “almost lost her life” adding: “We lost the little heartbeat that was Phoenix, our son.”

Emmett went on to explain that while Claire sought support, it took him longer to do the same, admitting he didn’t know how to cope with the loss.

“I was going up for auditions and wasn’t getting anything or was getting direct offers for [bleep] jobs, and I was the worst thing in it. So I lost my mojo. I had lost my ability, my confidence in myself and I got lower and lower and lower,” Emmett explained.

Emmett hit a low point following the death (Credit: ITV)

‘I hit my professional and personal rock bottom for an 18-month period’

Emmett admitted he “hit my professional and personal rock bottom for an 18-month period”. After losing “all confidence in myself”, he “kept things to myself because I didn’t want to be a burden to others”.

“I remember sitting in my living room, watching the clock until the sun disappeared. I sat there with tears down my face, so I know what it’s like to be in those really dark places. And I also know how important it is to talk to people,” Emmett added.

In the same podcast interview, Emmett also shared that when he finally opened up, he was struck by how many people in his life had been through similar experiences in silence.

He admitted that while seeking help didn’t take away the sadness, it did allow them to better process their loss.

Read more: ‘Fly free brother’: Peaky Blinders star Emmett J. Scanlan supported as he announces heartbreaking family death

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