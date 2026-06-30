Amy Dowden’s bikini photos from Ibiza marked a deeply personal milestone for the Strictly Come Dancing star.

She used the post to reflect on life three years after her breast cancer treatment began.

The professional dancer, 35, shared the images on Instagram on Monday. She posed beside an infinity pool and looked out across the island during the getaway.

The post paired a sunny holiday moment with a serious look back at one of the hardest periods of her life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Dowden MBE (@amy_dowden)

Why Amy Dowden’s bikini post meant more than a holiday snap

Amy explained the timing in her caption. She wrote: “Three years ago today, I had just recently [had] my breast removed and was currently undergoing fertility treatment before starting chemotherapy…

“I was terrified, not only of the treatment itself, but of being thrown into a forced menopause because my cancer is hormone-fed. Fast forward exactly three years, and my perspective on life has completely changed.

“I live each day to the fullest, with so much gratitude for the little things I once took for granted. I know how lucky I am, and I never lose sight of that. Every day is a gift, and I’m determined to make the most of it.

“Here’s to resilience, hope, and celebrating every milestone. #BreastCancerSurvivor #CancerJourney #Gratitude #Livelifetothefull #grateful.”

As reported by the MailOnline, doctors diagnosed Amy with breast cancer in May 2023. She underwent treatment that included a mastectomy.

Amy Dowden cancer timeline May 2023: Amy Dowden said she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

2023: She underwent a mastectomy and fertility treatment before chemotherapy.

February 2024: She said she had been given the all clear.

After that, she said she continued with monthly treatment to help keep the cancer in remission.

In later recovery updates, she shared posts about surgery, movement, physiotherapy and gradual improvements in energy.

Doctors gave her the all clear in February 2024. The report added that she later had monthly chemotherapy sessions to stay in remission.

Amy Dowden said she had her breast removed three years ago (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

She had already shown fans the harder side of recovery

Amy has also shared difficult moments from her recovery. In November last year, she underwent another mastectomy and later posted a selfie in a compression bra and brown checked trousers.

At the time, she told followers she felt “proud of how far” she had come. She also urged people to check themselves.

Amy wrote: “This picture I took the day I come out of hospital, post surgery! Tomorrow marks two weeks since my surgery, and I’m feeling proud with how far I’ve come.

“Focusing on the little things, I’m seeing gradual improvements in my movement and being able to do more each day.

Who is Amy Dowden? Amy Dowden is a Welsh professional dancer best known for appearing on Strictly Come Dancing. She has competed as a professional on the BBC dance series.

She has spoken publicly about her breast cancer diagnosis and treatment.

Her social media updates have included posts about surgery, recovery and returning to normal routines.

“I have been taking it slow, listening to my body, being kind with myself, and celebrating the small wins. But this week I’ve really seen a difference and feeling so like me again. Please remember to check yourself.”

She also opened up in an Instagram Stories video. There, she described the physical side of recovery in more detail.

She said: “I am doing so much better thank you, since the weekend I’ve started to feel like me again, my energy and movement is back, it’s not so tender and the bruising has gone down. I’m looking forward to doing physio and getting some more movement.

“Every patient is different so only do what your doctor recommendations.

“I went to see mine a week after my surgery and I had my dressings removed and it’s really swollen but I had a look and I’m really happy with it and now it’s all about recovery and getting back on the dance floor when I’m feeling better.”