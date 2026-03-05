Amy Childs shares secret family heartache as five-month-old cousin diagnosed with aggressive brain tumour

Amy Childs has revealed her family is facing a devastating health crisis after her cousin’s baby daughter was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive brain tumour.

The former TOWIE star shared the heartbreaking news with her Instagram followers, urging them to support a fundraiser set up for the infant.

Amy Childs revealed that her cousin’s baby daughter is fighting a rare brain tumour (Credit: Brett D. Cove/SplashNews.com)

Amy Childs shares family health crisis

Last night (March 4), Amy – herself a mum of four kids – posted a screenshot of her cousin Hannah Brincat’s JustGiving page and asked fans to donate or share the appeal.

She wrote: “Please, if you can, help support my cousin’s beautiful daughter Lila. She’s fighting so hard and every donation makes a difference. Even sharing this means a lot. Thank you all so much.”

According to the fundraising page, baby Lila, now five months old, was diagnosed with AT/RT when she was just three weeks old.

The rare cancer is a fast-growing tumour that develops in the brain or spinal cord. It primarily affects very young children.

Her mother Hannah described the baby as a “brave girl”. She emphasised that she has endured more in her short life than most adults.

Lila underwent nine-hour brain surgery shortly after her diagnosis. She began chemotherapy at just five weeks old.

Amy pleaded with fans to share or donate (Credit: Amy Childs via Instagram)

‘We are devastated’

Despite undergoing six rounds of chemotherapy, the family were later told the tumour had returned.

Hannah explained that doctors said treatment would not continue. The family had been left “out of options”.

She revealed they had spent four months living in hospital, separated from their other children, before moving into a children’s hospice.

“Our lives have been turned upside down. We are devastated,” she wrote.

In a final attempt to find further treatment options, the family have reached out to a specialist oncologist in Toronto, who is leading research into the rare tumour. Hannah said they do not yet know whether any additional treatment will be possible or what it could cost.

“Time is not on our side,” she added.

The fundraiser was created to help cover potential medical costs should new treatment options become available.

Hannah also reassured supporters that if the money is not needed for treatment, donations will instead go to charities that have helped the family during the ordeal.

As of Thursday, March 5, the fundraiser has raised £24,380 of its £25,000 target. You can donate here.

