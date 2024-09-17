Tributes pour in as America’s Got Talent star Emily Gold dies aged 17 weeks after appearing on show

Emily Gold, who was part of the Los Osos High School dance team and competed on America’s Got Talent in recent months, has tragically died.

The 17-year-old was found dead on Friday 13 September, according to reports.

A California Highway Patrol Public Information Officer has spoken out about her death.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LOHS Varsity Dance (@lohsvarsitydance)

America’s Got Talent star Emily Gold dies

As reported in Hello!, California Highway Patrol Public Information Officer Rodrigo Jimenez said: “When the officers arrived, they located a female, 17 year old, who was struck by at least one other vehicle in the carpool lane on eastbound 210.”

They concluded: “The female did succumb to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

Now, a GoFundMe page has been set up to raise support for Emily’s family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LOHS Varsity Dance (@lohsvarsitydance)

Emily’s dance team shared a heartfelt message online, stating: “It is with such a heavy heart that we share the passing of our beautiful, kind, and loving Emily Gold, Senior and Varsity Dance Captain.

“Emily has always embodied every aspect of our core team values through her strength, commitment, kindness, compassion, and the most humble heart. She will be remembered as a leader, role model, friend, and sister to her teammates.

Los Osos High School dance team made it to the quarter finals on AGT (Credit: AGT / YouTube / NBC)

“Our sweet sweet Emily. We love you endlessly and miss you more than words can ever express. Everything we do is for you, our beautiful angel.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by America’s Got Talent – AGT (@agt)

The GoFundMe page description goes on to say: “With great sadness we share our Los Osos Grizzly Emily Gold has passed away. As a community lets come together and support the Gold family in this difficult time. Please know this money will go directly to the family to support them and help with expenses.”

America’s Got Talent latest

Emily and her fellow dancers made it to the quarter finals on AGT. Evidently, Simon Cowell praised the troupe highly at the time. He stated about one of their performances: “It was absolutely brilliant. What I loved about this was first of all the energy. I think what I just saw is everything a great school should be doing. Which is encouraging talent and friendship.”

However, Simon’s fellow judges Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel weren’t so convinced at the time.

Simon Cowell supported Emily’s dance group whilst they were on the show (Credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Splash News)

Simon continued: “It reminded me of seeing the High School Musical movie and thinking every kid should go to a school like that.”

Despite Simon’s praise, the group didn’t make it through to the final – but were put through to the quarter finals. Regardless, this didn’t slow down their ambition and the troupe often share updates on their social media.

Emily previously spoke to People about what it’s like to be on stage, detailing: “When I’m performing, I’m really thinking about all the corrections. Because we get corrections up until five minutes before we go on stage. So, to really just think about all those so that we apply them is my biggest priority on stage.”

Meanwhile, in wake of Emily’s death a string of social media users have paid tribute. One penned: “Everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about.”

“Heartbreaking. Keeping you all in my prayers,” chimed in another.

Read now: Stephen Mulhern’s near-death experience after friend saved his life during trip to New York

You can leave your sympathies on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.