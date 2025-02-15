Amanda Byram has revealed that she’s become a mum again after giving birth to her ‘miracle baby’.

The BBC presenter is already a proud mum to son Phoenix – born in 2021 – who she shares with her TV producer husband Julian Okines.

And now, the family of three has just got bigger, following the exciting and unexpected news of the arrival of her second child.

TV star Amanda welcomed her second child with her husband (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Amanda Byram gives birth to second baby

Amanda announced the news of her surprise birth on Instagram on Friday (February 14).

Alongside a snap of the adorable bundle of joy, Amanda told fans that her second ‘miracle child’ came a month earlier than planned.

“And just like that, we are four… Introducing the most wonderful, gentle, soul, Jett Indy Byram Okines,” she told her 72k followers.

“Jett’s recent arrival was quite the surprise – as my wonderfully low-key pregnancy was suddenly interrupted when my waters broke a month early… and 36 hours later, my second little man powered into our lives like he had been here forever!!”

Amanda Byram on ‘exhausting’ IVF journey

Recalling the ‘long and exhausting’ IVF journey the couple has been through, she added: “We know that we are beyond lucky to have a second miracle in our lives, and feel so grateful to all the magnificent doctors and nurses who aided us in our IVF journey.

“It was long, exhausting, and utterly devastating at times. But I wouldn’t change a single thing given that it all led me here to my two incredible boys. One my heart and the other my soul.

“I hope sharing this can be a source of inspiration for those parents in waiting. I know the odds are against us but it can happen!!”

The presenter opened up about the labour (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Amanda ‘terrified’ in labour

What’s more, on Saturday (February 15), Amanda also issued another update and recalling her ‘terrifying’ labour.

Taking to her Instagram, the presenter uploaded a photo of her posing in a bikini on a beach – with her baby bump on full display.

“2025 started on this beach, expecting not to meet my little man until his due date. How wrong I was!!” Amanda said.

She continued: “Being a “geriatric” mum (hate that term by the way!) is often fraught with fear and uncertainty. So when my waters broke a month early I was understandably terrified! I am so grateful to the @nhsengland, dad – from the moment I arrived

@uhsussex I was surrounded by a team of incredible women who ushered me through labour.”

‘Nature had a way of proving me wrong!’

Amanda then gave a shout-out to her midwife Olivia. They “saw me through 36 hours of natural birth with just gas and air @ I could not have done that without her!!!”

Sharing more about the labour, Amanda went on: “Unfortunately my contractions slowed once I got to 10cm. I genuinely think my body was just so bloody relieved that I had come that far (after an emergency C Section with Phoenix and I had doubted my body was able to birth via VBAC. But nature had a way of proving me wrong!)”

Amanda’s baby is ‘thriving now’

Amanda went on: “In the end it took some forces and some elbow grease and Jett powered into the world.

“We spent over a week in hospital. Jett was so tiny when he came out but we were in great hands and he’s thriving now.

“So I am beyond grateful to all of the ladies on the @uhsussex antenatal ward; from doctors, nurses, and midwives to catering – you know who you are. The support was immense, especially at 3 am when my tears would flow, from hormones, pain and missing Phoenix desperately. THANK YOU!!!”

