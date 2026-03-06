‘Don’t!’ This Morning host Alison Hammond steps in as Paddy McGuinness exposes brutal truth behind ITV Daytime cuts

Alison Hammond was caught in an awkward moment with Paddy McGuinness earlier today (March 6) as he made an appearance on This Morning.

Paddy was about to be interviewed on the ITV daytime programme with Jordan North, ahead of Soccer Aid’s 20th Anniversary, when he exposed a well-kept ITV secret…

Alison was keen to keep the secrets of her show just that! (Credit: ITV)

‘Don’t break the magic Paddy!’

After crossing to Kaye Adams for a preview of Friday’s Loose Women, Alison and Dermot were about to introduce Paddy and Jordan to the show.

However, Paddy, noticing Kaye across the studio, began to point as he shouted: “She’s over there! She’s only over there, I didn’t know that!”

Continuing to lift the lid on the new studio-sharing arrangement between the shows, he shouted: “It’s just there. Spin the camera around! I was going ‘where are you?’ and you’re there!”

Paddy McGuinness and Jordan North talked Soccer Aid on This Morning (Credit: ITV

Alison Hammond cackles as This Morning descends into chaos

Despite Alison’s desperate pleas of: “Don’t break the magic, Paddy!” he proceeded to head over to the other side of the studio, announcing: “I’m going over. Now I’m in the Loose Women studio, I’ve got to go and talk to This Morning!”

As Dermot O’Leary too accused him of “ruining the magic”, Paddy seemed to be beside himself.

Paddy then went off to the Loose Women set, mid-interview on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

A split second later, the cheeky star was on the Loose Women set, giving Kaye Adams a hug.

She invited him to stay and become a Loose Woman, but he had a This Morning interview to conduct. So he headed back to Dermot and a cackling Alison, taking his seat on the This Morning sofa seconds later.

“I’ve been on telly for over 20 years and I’ve only just got on to that!” he said, of the Loose Women panel. “Fantastic.”

However, in his excitement, Paddy showed just how closely situated the two ITV shows now are…

A split second later, Paddy was on the Loose Women set with Kaye (Credit: ITV)

ITV cuts

Last spring, ITV announced that it was making a series of cuts to its daytime programming.

As a result, This Morning and Loose Women share studios, Lorraine and Loose Women have been slashed to air just 30 weeks of the year. GMB has also moved to the same studios, with the news show extended to 9.30am, stealing half of Lorraine’s previous runtime.

On today’s show, Kaye explained that the Loose Women ladies will now be off air till next month. Next week – when ITV airs the Cheltenham Festival instead of Loose Women – be the first week of ITV’s scheduling changes. Lorraine will also be off air, with GMB extended till 10am.

