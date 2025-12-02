Inside Alfie Boe’s love life after shock split from wife Sarah – from ‘secret dates’ to going public with girlfriend 22 years his junior

Singer Alfie Boe – who appears on Celebrity MasterChef tonight (December 2) – split from wife Sarah back in 2020 after 16 years together. And, following their marriage split, the 52-year-old opera singer has moved on.

From joining a celebrity dating app to enjoying a reported romance with a Eurovision star and finding love with new flame 22 years his junior, here’s an inside look at his love life…

Alfie and Sarah were married in 2004 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Singer Alfie Boe on split from wife Sarah

Alfie and Sarah tied the knot in 2004 and welcomed two children together during their 16-year marriage. However, in 2020 during lockdown, Alfie confirmed that he and Sarah had split.

“I can confirm that we have separated. I have nothing but live and respect for Sarah who has been an incredible mother to our two beautiful children and everything is very amicable,” he said at the time. “Other parts of the story though are absolute nonsense, I would just kindly ask for respect for our privacy.”

Alfie reportedly went on ‘secret dates’ while still married (Credit: ITV)

‘Other parts’ of story

It had been reported at the time that Alfie had been going on “secret dates” while he was still married.

Alfie was reportedly enjoying secret dates with a woman 21 years his junior before his split from Sarah. He and the woman had reportedly been chatting for five months before the split.

During a performance at the Royal Albert Hall, the woman Alfie had been texting was sitting in the front row for the show. This was in 2019.

“She was sat in the friends and family section, and when Alfie said he was dedicating The Way You Look Tonight to ‘someone special’ she nudged her pal thinking he meant her,” a source claimed to The Sun at the time.

Alfie is on Celebrity MasterChef this week (Credit: BBC)

“When he paid tribute to Sarah — after claiming for months that he wasn’t happy — and then blocked her that same night, it made her feel worthless.”

It was also reported at the time that Alfie had been chatting to women on the celebrity dating app, Raya.

Alfie reportedly dated Hannah Waddingham (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Alfie Boe and his romance with Eurovision star

Back in 2023, it was reported that Alfie had enjoyed a secret romance with Eurovision host Hannah Waddingham. However, their reported romance didn’t last long.

Hannah, 51, has rocketed to fame in the last few years after starring in Ted Lasso and Sex Education, as well as Game Of Thrones.

A source alleged to The Sun at the time: “Hannah and Alfie have moved in similar circles for years, but both had partners at different times. Towards the end of last year, they went on a couple of dinners at places like Scott’s in Richmond — where Ted Lasso is set.”

The source continued, saying Hannah wanted to keep her personal life private. They then alleged that it had been difficult to sneak Alife backstage for Eurovision. “But they managed to sneak Alfie in backstage and kept things low-key. Things have fizzled out. But they remain on friendly terms.”

Alfie Boe finds love with age-gap girlfriend

After months of speculation, Alfie recently went public with his new flame – 29-year-old Elizabeth Worthington. She hails from Warrington and works as a business development manager for a used car auction firm, based in Hampshire.

Elizabeth’s identity was unveiled in July, after she was photographed enjoying a lunch date with Alfie in early June. In photos obtained by MailOnline, Alfie and Elizabeth could be seen holding hands while out about in London. The new couple grabbed some lunch at an Italian restaurant, La Brasseria Milanese, during the outing.

At the time of writing, Elizabeth’s Instagram account remains on private and she has not publicly spoken about her relationship with Alfie. However, last month, the tenor posted a picture of himself and Elizabeth enjoying dinner at The Savoy in London.

“Date night at the Savoy with @elizabethwortho Pre haircut before heading out to Shanghai. Miss you x,” Alfie captioned the post, which had its comments limited.

Celebrity MasterChef is on BBC One tonight (December 2) at 8pm.

