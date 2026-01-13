Alexandra Burke supported as she shares her sadness over heartbreaking trio of ‘family’ deaths

Alexandra Burke has revealed the heartbreaking news that three of her dogs have died within the past year.

The former X Factor winner has taken to social media to open up on the “void” that has been left after losing her adored pups.

Heartbreakingly, within the past year, all three of her dogs have died. And Alexandra admitted she has been too upset to share the news until now. But fans have rushed to support her.

Alexandra has paid tribute to her three dogs (Credit: YouTube)

Alexandra Burke reveals she lost her dogs

Taking to Instagram, Alexandra Burke posted a series of photos of her with her dogs, and an emotional, lengthy caption.

The 37-year-old penned: “I’ve really struggled to write this. But I felt like I needed to share as I have been asked a few times how my little dogs are doing. It honestly means so much that people still remember them after all of these years. If you know me, you know how much I love animals, especially our dogs.

“Over the past year, we have lost three of our fur babies. I am absolutely devastated. Animals truly become family. When you lose them, it leaves a void that can never be replaced.”

The star then went on to share how each of her dogs sadly died.

Alexandra continued: “Our beautiful Teddy was taken from us a year ago after being randomly attacked by another dog while we were away on a family holiday. It’s something I have really struggled to talk about. We didn’t even receive an apology from the other dog’s owners. And it’s been so hard to accept that Teddy is no longer with us. I feel completely robbed of time with him.”

She explained that her “first ever” dog, Alfie, passed away in November. And that her kids “still ask” where he is, and she tells them he’s “in the sky with Nanny Mel.”

Last year, Alex’s fiancé, Darren’s first dog, sky, also passed away due to “old age”.

An emotional Alex wrote: “Grief is a funny thing. I know some people may not understand the heartache of losing a pet. But those who love animals will. I am so grateful for the years of love they gave us and that my children were lucky enough to know them.

“I miss them all so much.”

Fans were quick to support her (Credit: YouTube)

Fans send their love to Alexandra

The comments section was quickly flooded with support by fans and fellow celebrities.

Charlotte Hawkins penned: “So hard. I am sending love to you.”

Amanda Holden added: “I understand so well my darling” while Alan Carr penned: “So sorry my love.”

One fan commented: “I’m so sorry for you. The bond we have with our fur babies is just so special. They are so lucky to have lived a life full of love with you.”

“So sorry for your losses. Our love for our fur babies is like no other. They leave paw prints on our hearts forever” a third added.

