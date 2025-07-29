Singer Alexandra Burke has opened up about planning her wedding to fiancé Darren Randolph.

The former Strictly contestant, who reached the finals with Gorka Marquez in 2017, got engaged last July to the Irish footballer.

The pair started a family in June 2022, and later welcomed their second child in September 2023. As of this writing, Alexandra and Darren have not revealed the names or genders of their kids.

Alexandra and Darren got engaged last year (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Alexandra Burke plans wedding to fiancé Darren Randolph

In an Instagram post shared yesterday (July 28), Alexandra revealed she and Darren celebrated their one-year anniversary.

“A year ago today, we got engaged and only recently had the chance to celebrate with some of our favourite people. Life has been full (and a little chaotic) with two babies in tow, but what a night!” she wrote.

The Bad Boys hitmaker continued: “A night full of love, laughter, music, dancing, fireworks, and let’s be honest sore feet (and a few sore heads). If the engagement party is anything to go by… the wedding is going to be unreal. Time to actually start planning!”

To accompany the post, Alexandra shared several professional photos with Darren where the couple was glowing. In the final slide, the pair flashed a huge smile while holding a glass of bubbly in front of a fireworks display.

Fans rushed to congratulate the couple (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Such a gorgeous couple’

Fans rushed to the comments section to share their support following the exciting news.

“Beautiful! Congratulations,” one user wrote.

“Congratulations. You guys look amazing,” designer and fellow Strictly star Julien Macdonald added.

“Aww… such a gorgeous couple. I wish I could’ve been there,” a third remarked.

“Lovely memories to last a lifetime,” a fourth said.

“You’re glowing Alex, even more than before,” a fifth person expressed.

Last year, Alexandra admitted she was “desperate” to have another baby. However, if she were to, she admitted she would take longer off work after giving birth.

