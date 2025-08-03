Singer and theatre star Alexandra Burke has revealed she wants more kids with her fiancé, Irish footballer Darren Randolph.

The former Strictly contestant, who reached the finals in 2017 with Gorka Marquez, announced she got engaged last July.

The couple started a family in June 2022, and later welcomed their second child in September 2023. Alexandra and Darren have chosen to keep their kids’ lives private as they have not revealed the names or their genders.

Alexandra and fiancé Darren share two children (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Alexandra Burke ‘desperate’ for more kids with fiancé Darren Randolph

Earlier this week, Alexandra and Darren celebrated the first anniversary of getting engaged and announced they had an “unreal” wedding to plan.

However, in a new interview, Alexandra admitted she is also eager to have more children and knows the ideal number.

However, before expanding their family, the Broken Heels hitmaker wants to participate in a couple of marathons.

“I’m going to do London next year and, by the grace of god, New York,” she told OK!

“And then think about more children. I’m desperate for more. We’d love four. We’re good with whatever the universe gives us because we’re very lucky to even have two,” Alexandra continued.

“We’d love to try, but it’s just not right now. We’re fitness freaks at the minute. I’m loving work. I’m enjoying just being a mum and being an actress.”

This isn’t the first time Alexandra has expressed her desire to have more kids. Last July, on Loose Women, she shared that she was already thinking of having a third baby.

Alexandra would like to have four kids (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘I’ve always wanted to be a mum’

While speaking to HELLO! in 2023, Alexandra Burke explained she doesn’t take being a mother for granted.

“I’ve always wanted to be a mum so I’m still pinching myself every day,” she said.

The X Factor winner insisted it’s “a blessing and I feel very lucky to have been given this opportunity”.

“It’s something I’ve always dreamed of and I wouldn’t change it for the world. It’s my greatest achievement so far. I think most parents would probably say that wouldn’t they, but it’s very true.”

Read more: Alexandra Burke’s heartbreak after tragic family death: ‘She died in my arms’

So, what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFixand let us know.