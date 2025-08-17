Touching reason Alan Titchmarsh helped raise £16k for end-of-life care charity

TV gardener Alan Titchmarsh recently helped support a fundraiser for an end-of-life care charity on the Isle of Wight.

The event, held at a 17th century Manor House that features in the Domesday Book, pulled in more than £16,000.

Alan once admitted that his daughters were “so relieved” to be rid of the family name when they married their respective partners. On top of that, his wife Alison refuses to call him “commander”, despite receiving his CBE investiture on April 1.

But perhaps one of his greatest achievements will be the difference he makes to the people of the Isle of Wight…

Why Alan Titchmarsh helped raise £16k for charity

TV celebrity Alan Titchmarsh attended a summer drinks fundraiser event for Mountbatten Isle of Wight on July 18, 2025.

It took place at Barton Manor, which was built in 1605 but sits on top of foundations that date back to 1282. The historic mansion now hosts retreats, fairs and occasional opera performances. And fundraisers, for the likes of Mountbatten.

Mountbatten is a charity that delivers specialist palliative (end-of-life) care. Heartbreakingly, it is the Isle of Wight’s only hospice, and provides a wide range of services including bereavement counselling, rehabilitation, support, advice, equipment provision and symptom management.

Alan Titchmarsh noted his connection to the organisation.

The Isle of Wight County Press quotes him as saying: “I know, having lived on the Island for 25 years, just what Mountbatten achieves and the respect in which it is held across the country – as a beacon of excellence, of compassion, of care and of kindness.

“I am delighted to do whatever I can to help,” he added.

The fundraiser collected a total of £16,106 to support the charity’s work.

How much time does Alan spend on the Isle of Wight?

Predominantly, Alan Titchmarsh lives in Hampshire. But he and his wife Alison spent about a third of their time on the Isle of Wight, he once told Coast magazine.

“We live on the coast in Cowes when we are there, and there are various bays, harbours and creeks all around the island that are wonderful to explore.”

He bought a boat in the mid 1990s, which they kept at Chichester. Every now and then, the two of them would “pootle out” into the Solent and “frequently end up going across to the Isle of Wight”.

“We’ve come to know the people well, and in the end we decided we’d quite like a base there.”

He even narrated the Channel 5 docu-series Isle of Wight – Jewel of the South.

“Crossing the water from the mainland symbolises more than just a journey,” WightLink quotes him as saying. “It’s a moment to leave the outside world behind and immerse in the privacy and solitude that only a small island can offer.”

