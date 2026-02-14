Alan Carr reveals plans to leave the country as he finally moves out of ex-husband’s home

Alan Carr, who is appearing on The Jonathan Ross Show tonight (February 14), has revealed his plans to leave the country and move out of his ex-husband’s home.

The 49-year-old presenter and comedian, who won Celebrity Traitors last year, was married to Paul Drayton between 2018 and 2022.

However, despite splitting over four years ago now, Alan has still been living in his house. But as far as he is concerned, not for much longer!

Alan and husband Paul split in 2022 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Alan Carr plans to leave the country and finally move out of ex-husband’s home

While speaking to the Mirror last month, Alan revealed he is searching for the perfect new home for himself.

Complete with turrets, Alan is keen to live in a castle in Scotland after competing on Celebrity Traitors, which will be the subject of a new series he’s working on for Disney+

“I’m getting myself a castle. I fancied a change – I’m selling up and going up there,” he said.

Stating that he wasn’t joking, Alan added: “”For real. My money, my decision. I’m still in the house where my ex was – we’re divorced now and it’s been four years. I’m single now, ready to mingle. I just need to move.”

“It’s so exciting, but I haven’t even seen them yet and I’m going up to Scotland tomorrow to have a look. They’ve got me viewing a few.”

Alan is planning to move to Scotland (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘I don’t really trust anyone’

During an episode of Amanda and Alan’s Greek Job with co-star Amanda Holden, Alan opened up about past relationships.

“I mean, it’s not decisions for me, but knowing your worth and the amount of times I’ve been walked over and people have demeaned me. You know, like, there’s times that I wish I’d said, ‘no’, I wish I’d been a bit bolder and a bit… No. Stronger. Yeah, a bit stronger,” he said.

Alan then confessed to what he struggles with most when meeting someone new.

“I don’t really trust anyone, really. That’s the trouble. I think that is my main thing,” he admitted.

“But, yeah, it’s just getting out there and trusting, isn’t it?”

