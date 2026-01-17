Abbey Clancy in ‘off the scale’ health issue as husband Peter admits her ‘struggle with medication’

Abbey Clancy, who is appearing on Michael McIntyre’s Big Show tonight (January 17) with husband Peter Crouch, previously opened up about her health after expressing her concerns.

Abbey, 40, who won Strictly in 2013, married Peter, 44, in 2011. The pair began dating in 2006 before getting engaged in 2009.

Since exchanging vows, the pair have welcomed four children – daughters Sophia Ruby, 14, and Liberty Rose, 10, and sons Johnny, seven, and Jack, six.

Abbey and Peter share four children (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Abbey Clancy in ‘off the scale’ health admission

On their joint podcast, Therapy Couch, Abbey expressed that she would like to visit somewhere exotic with her family.

Admitting that she is a bit of a “princess”, she said she wouldn’t “want to go somewhere which is not as good as my own home”.

Even though a safari holiday with everyone is on her “bucket list”, she blamed her “anxiety” for getting in the way of going.

“My health anxiety is so off the scale… imagine if the kids get ill, you’re in the middle of nowhere,” Abbey said.

Abbey admitted she suffers from anxiety (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Husband Peter weighs in

Peter didn’t hold back when sharing his thoughts on what kind of holiday would – and wouldn’t – work for Abbey, suggesting some trips are firmly off the table.

He admitted that the idea of spending a fortnight sleeping under the stars on The Serengeti would be far from ideal for his wife, saying he believed she would “struggle with all that” because of her anxiety.

While Abbey was quick to remind him that she had camped in India when she was younger, Peter remained unconvinced. He explained that he felt she would find it difficult to cope if she wasn’t in an environment where she could feel safe and comfortable.

Peter even suggested that a more low-key wellness break wouldn’t be much better, claiming that a peaceful health spa holiday still wouldn’t suit his luxury-loving model wife. “I think you struggle with meditation and stuff like that as well,” he said.

