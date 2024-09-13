6 celebs having a far worse week than us – from Kate Garraway and Holly Willoughby to Martin Lewis

It’s been a busy week in showbiz land with a flurry of celebs attending the National Television Awards.

But with the dishing out of awards at the ceremony, it meant some celebs didn’t get lucky and went home without a gong to display in their lavish homes.

From Stacey Solomon and Kate Garraway to Martin Lewis, here is who’s probably not had the best week…

Kate won an award at the NTAs… but was met with backlash of course (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Celebs having a far worse week than us – Kate Garraway

Kate won big at the NTAs on Wednesday. Her ITV show, Derek’s Story, bagged the Authored Documentary award.

But with her win came much backlash – no surprise there! Some viewers wrote some pretty vile comments on X about Kate winning the award in honour of her late husband Derek – who died in January following his battle with Covid.

One person wrote: “Here comes another book or TV documentary to cash in on.”

Another cruelly tweeted: “Ffs Kate Garraway winning. People are sick of hearing it now.”

But, of course, Kate‘s fans came out in full force and slapped the trolls down. One hit back: “Wow! Seeing such vile comments about Kate Garraway. She lost her husband. Her kids lost their dad.

“She cared for him until the end. She continued working through it all. Some on social media are very disrespectful.”

Well said!

Holly looked ‘lost’ at the NTAs… (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby

In a move that surprised many, Holly Willoughby returned to our TV screens at the NTAs.

It’s been a tough few months for Holls, but she was met with cheers on stage as she handed out the Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award.

But, according to a body language expert, Holly lacked her usual ‘spark’ on the stage.

Speaking on behalf of Spin Genie, Darren Stanton told us: “I think she came out and seemed a bit lost on stage in a way, not with the same degree of confidence that she once had.”

Stace won big… but the backlash was equally as huge! (Credit: ITV/NTAs)

Stacey Solomon and Martin Lewis

Now poor Martin Lewis was someone who didn’t win big at the National Television Awards this week. And people were pretty outraged.

His ITV show, The Martin Lewis Money Show Live, was nominated for the Factual Entertainment award. Unless you’ve been living under a rock, Martin helps out the nation with all their money worries. And he’s pretty deserving of the award.

Is that a look that screams ‘fuming’?! (Credit: ITV/NTAs)

But instead, people voted for Stacey Solomon’s Sort Your Life Out. On X, viewers were unimpressed with the outcome with many criticising Stacey’s show.

Someone even accused it of being more boring than watching paint dry! Can’t say we agree there tbh…

And some even spotted Martin’s ‘fuming’ reaction! Better luck next year, eh Martin?

It’s not been a great week for Kristina and Ben (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Celebs having a far worse week than us – Ben Cohen and Kristina Rihanoff

Now away from the buzz of the NTAs, a Strictly couple have faced a pretty dire week. Ben Cohen and partner Kristina Rihanoff appeared in court recently.

It saw Kristina apparently in tears and Ben admitting he’s trying to save their house and relationship amid money troubles…

Back in April, dancer Kristina was caught driving her Audi Q3 without insurance. She was slapped with six points on her licence and faced a ban for having 12 penalty points.

Ben reportedly confirmed to the court that he was the one in the couple responsible for the insurance for their cars.

Bet they just want to wash away this week…

