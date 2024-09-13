Kate Garraway and her daughter, Darcey, and son, Billy, attended the NTAs on September 11, where they accepted the award for Best Authored Documentary for Derek’s Story.

Of course, the glamour of the night didn’t end there for the family, whose personal life has been in the spotlight for the past few years.

Kate, Darcey and Billy brushed shoulders with a string of celebrities – including soap star Bobby Brazier.

Consequently, Kate has apologised for her 18-year-old daughter’s behaviour at the awards ceremony with a message shared via her radio show.

Kate Garraway apologises about daughter

Yesterday (September 12) on her Smooth Radio show, Kate said: “Let’s talk NTAs.”

She shared her gratitude for their win and admitted she has been left “completely overwhelmed” by the support.

“As for Darcey and Billy, they were so proud of their dad,” she continued – paying tribute to Derek Draper, who sadly died on January 3, due to medical complications caused by Coronavirus.

Kate then added that despite the intensity of the evening, her daughter Darcey was also eager to soak up the time spent amongst the celebs.

Kate Garraway explained her daughter wanted snaps with celebs (Credit: ITV / ITVX / NTA)

She explained: “Although Darcey was also very over excited running everywhere nobbling Love Islanders and reality stars for photos. Lovely to see her having fun.”

However, Darcey’s antics also left Kate apologising to a popular soap star and Strictly favourite – Bobby Brazier.

She said: “But particular apologies must go to Bobby Brazier, who she actually interrupted while he was queuing for the loo!

“Poor soul. He was very nice about it.”

Bobby Brazier presented an award at the event (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

It seems Kate and family had a great evening at the event – but this didn’t stop social media users from sharing their concern about Darcey.

After her stint on stage, one social media user wrote: “Poor girl looked so uncomfortable.”

Another worried: “Kate Garraway is struggling to keep it together. Her daughter is also struggling to keep it together – for slightly different reasons,” referring to Darcey touching her dress.

A third chimed in: “I feel like Kate Garraway’s daughter needs to be protected at all costs.”

Others were less critical and praised the family for their brave display.

One praised: “So deserved sweet. I’m sure Derek is very proud of you and the kids.”

Another added: “So happy for you, your beautiful family and Derek’s legacy.”

