Last night, Kate Garraway graced the NTAs stage with her daughter Darcey and son Billy, to claim an award for Best Authored Documentary for Derek’s Story.

Despite snagging a gong for the documentary that followed the story of her late husband, Derek Draper, who lost his life after battling severe medical complications caused by Covid-19, fans couldn’t help but be distracted with worry for Kate’s daughter.

The family accepted the award for best Authored Documentary at the NTAs (Credit: Brett D.Cove)

NTAs viewers share concern for Kate Garraway’s daughter

Beside Kate, Darcey, 18, stood supporting her younger brother Billy, 15, and nodding along to her mum’s heartfelt acceptance speech.

The two children of Kate and Derek looked visibly moved by their mum’s poignant words. However, some viewers felt Darcey’s demeanour displayed other feelings…

Some thought Darcey looked ill at ease – largely due to her fiddling with her spotted gown.

Darcey appeared to fiddle with her dress (Credit: ITV / NTA)

One penned: “Poor girl looked so uncomfortable.”

Another worried: “Kate Garraway is struggling to keep it together. Her daughter is also struggling to keep it together – for slightly different reasons,” referring to Darcey fidgeting with her dress.

A third mused: “I feel like Kate Garraway’s daughter needs to be protected at all costs.”

A fourth wrote: “Kate Garraway’s daughter looked really uncomfortable.”

Billy and Darcey supported their mum on stage (Credit: ITV / NTA)

Meanwhile, others praised the family’s moment on stage. One gushed: “So so well deserved and your children are incredible.”

Another praised: “So deserved sweet. I’m sure Derek is very proud of you and the kids.”

A third added: “So happy for you, your beautiful family and Derek’s legacy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Garraway (@kategarraway)

Fans defend Kate and family

“Huge congratulations Kate to you, Darcey and Billy. I cried watching your beautiful children trying to be so brave,” wrote another.

Kate gushed in her speech: “As you can tell by the dishevelled appearance, I really, genuinely, did not expect this.”

Kate also paid tribute to her daughter and son, as well as their late father.

She added: “It’s a bittersweet one. It’s very bitter to be here with the gorgeous Darcey and Billy, come forward. I promised them they don’t have to say anything. We’re half-way through the first year of firsts without Derek. It’s so strange to be here for the first Television Awards without him.

“But this one is for you, Derek.”

‘Such an emotional week.’@kategarraway talks about her emotional week, from her 20th wedding anniversary to winning an NTA for Derek’s Story. pic.twitter.com/jbX2NQyeo4 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) September 12, 2024

Despite her moving words, Kate was hit with backlash over her award acceptance.

One person moaned: “Ffs Kate Garraway winning. People are sick of hearing it now.”

Another criticised: “Here comes another book or TV documentary to cash in on.”

Fortunately, Kate’s fans were quick to slam the negative comments, with one stating: “Wow! Seeing such vile comments about Kate Garraway. She lost her husband. Her kids lost their dad.

“She cared for him until the end. She continued working through it all. Some on social media are very disrespectful.”

Another commented: “Well done Kate. Up yours to the haters.”

