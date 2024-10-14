Ashley Banjo admits not seeing his children is ‘horrible’ as he navigates co-parenting with ex-wife

Diversity dancer Ashley Banjo has opened up about the challenges of balancing his busy career and co-parenting the two young children he shares with ex-wife Francesca.

In a new interview, Ashley shared the emotional toll of being away from his children – daughter Rose, five, and son Micah, four – following his love split.

Ashley Banjo shares two kids with ex-wife Francesca (Credit: ITV)

Diversity star Ashley Banjo on ‘missing’ his kids

Speaking to OK!, Ashley admitted that being apart from his children for extended periods is difficult. Ashley and Francesca announced their split in December 2022. However, at the time, they revealed the break-up had occurred a year earlier.

“Not being able to see them sometimes for a week or two is horrible, but that’s also the thing that keeps them safe inadvertently. So it’s swings and roundabouts. But I miss them. My kids will always come first for me, so whatever that takes, we do. We do the best job we can,” he shared.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashley Banjo MBE (@ashleybanjo)

While his work takes him away from home, Ashley emphasised the importance of staying connected with his children. The dancer admitted that he keeps a photo of Rose and Micah in his car to remind himself of why he works so hard.

“I get dad guilt all the time. When I’m away, every now and then, I’ll pull it down to remind myself, because sometimes it’s easy to just be like: ‘I’ll take the day off and go home and see them.’ And a lot of the time, I do that. But at the same time, if I don’t work hard, then all the nice things they have, they won’t have any more.”

Ashley and Francesca announced their split in 2022 (Credit: SplashNews)

‘Dad first and foremost’

Ashley also shared how technology such as FaceTime helps him stay in touch with his kids during long periods of separation. He mentioned that his daughter has also recently discovered how to send voicenotes.

He joked that he gets “bombarded” with “adorable” messages “all the time”.

Despite his demanding schedule, Ashley makes sure to keep his professional life separate from his children’s experiences, allowing them to decide how involved they want to be.

“I definitely don’t force my world onto them in terms of performing and coming to shows. I’m a performer to so many people, but to them, I’m Dad, first and foremost.”

Read more: Ashley Banjo handed blow as ITV announces it’s ‘resting’ The Real Full Monty

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.