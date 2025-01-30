Strictly star Wynne Evans is reportedly hiding out at home in Wales with friends “keeping an eye on him” amid claims “he’s in a bad way”.

The BBC is also said to have put Wynne in touch with a welfare officer, according to reports.

The TV star is said to be “worried he could lose everything” after being caught making an inappropriate comment to a co-star.

Reports claim Wynne has fears for his career (Credit: Youtube)

Friends rally round Strictly star Wynne Evans

Wynne stepped away from his duties on BBC Radio Wales this week after making an inappropriate sexual comment to Janette Manrara about three-way sex.

In wake of the incident, a source alleged that Wynne is “in a bad way”.

According to The Sun, a source told them: “Wynne is surrounded by people who are supporting him. The BBC have assigned him someone to talk to.

“He is incredibly apologetic and knows what he says was misjudged. Wynne’s Strictly co-stars have all rallied and are backing him all the way. They just want him to be alright.”

Another source close to Wynne told The Mirror: “At the end of the day, he has been a bit of an oaf and made a stupid mistake but does he deserve such hatred?”

They continued: “Yes, using the term [bleep] was absolutely wrong, and he realises this. His problem is that he is a joker and he continually wants to play to the crowd.”

Wynne has stepped away from his BBC duties amid the scandal (Credit: Youtube / Sorted Food)

Strictly stars support Wynne Evans amid scandal

They went on to say: “Jamie Borthwick is his mate and he was laughing and joking. And Katya plays along with the joke too. It’s just schoolboy comedy. He is more Jim Davidson than Peter Kay, and if anything, is more guilty of having a terrible sense of humour.”

In wake of the scandal emerging, Wynne issued an apology on social media.

He wrote: “I’ve agreed with the BBC that l’ll take some time out from my radio show and the Strictly Live tour, as well as my other public commitments, to prioritise my wellbeing.

“I am deeply sorry for the pain my inappropriate actions have caused, and plan to take this time for self-reflection.

“Apologies to those I won’t get to see at the remaining performances. I’m grateful to my fellow tour gang for all the amazing support they have given me.”

ED! has contacted Wynne Evans’ representatives for comment.

