Winter: ITV reveals six-part police drama and Richard Armitage joins the cast

Winter is blowing into ITV in style, pairing two irresistible ingredients – Richard Armitage in full brooding mode and a juicy, twisty police procedural to sink your teeth into.

Billed as a “captivating” new drama, the series puts Richard front and centre as Dr Ethan Winter. He is an unconventional forensic pathologist whose razor-sharp mind, rebellious streak and unorthodox methods help police crack some of their toughest murder cases.

And yes, he’s very much the resident maverick. Better still, Ethan is sitting on a long-buried secret that none of his colleagues have the faintest clue about… honestly, what more could you want from a crime thriller?

Here’s your complete guide to Winter on ITV – from plot and cast to start date, episode count and all the latest updates.

Richard Armitage, seen here in Obsession, will lead the cast of Winter (Credit: Netflix)

What is Winter on ITV about?

ITV’s Winter introduces Dr Ethan Winter, one of the most gifted pathologists of his generation.

He possesses an “extraordinary analytical mind”, which is capable of “impeccable deductive reasoning”. Ethan uses his brilliant mind to help police solve some of the Bristol’s most complex murder cases.

His methods “perfectly complement” those of DI Lauren Bell. She’s a meticulous, no-nonsense detective who is as driven as Winter when working on a case. Together they make a formidable team, as “Winter’s genius and insight into the victims is invaluable to Bell and her murder squad detectives”.

Yet viewers eventually discover that Winter is harbouring a secret… The ITV synopsis tells us: “The unsolved murder of someone close to him still haunts his every move. And he’s intent on unofficially investigating the death to bring the murderer to justice. This personal thread runs beneath the six-part series, with each episode featuring its own compelling, self-contained crime story.”

How many episodes is it?

Winter is a six-part police procedural drama. Each episode will be an hour long, including adverts.

The series is adapted by David Allison (The Couple Next Door) and Mark Greig (Ashes to Ashes).

Annabel Scholey as Charlotte in the cast of Cast of The Couple Next Door (Credit: Channel 4)

Who is in the cast of Winter on ITV?

Richard Armitage stars as gifted pathologist Dr Ethan Winter in the cast of Winter on ITV. Of course, the actor is known for his role in multiple Harlan Coben thrillers. This is as well as playing Guy of Gisborne in Robin Hood, Daniel Miller in Berlin Storm, and Lucas North in Spooks.

On joining the crime drama, the actor said: “The team behind Winter are second to none and the ambition of David Allison’s scripts is very exciting and will attempt to shake up the genre that we’ve grown to love. Ethan Winter is a compelling character treading the line between diligent professional and reckless maverick. He has a painful secret and a fatalistic self-destruct button over which his finger constantly hovers. I’m thrilled to be returning to ITV.”

Annabel Scholey portrays DI Lauren Bell in the cast. She is probably best known for playing Nina Defoe in The Split, and Beatie in Rivals. But, more recently, she’s carved out quite the career in twisty thrillers. This includes The Couple Next Door, Dead and Buried, The Serial Killer’s Wife, and The Sixth Commandment.

She told us: “I am thrilled to be joining ITV and Eagle Eye Drama as part of the Winter team, and to be working alongside the brilliant Richard Armitage on these fantastic scripts. Our characters’ tempestuous relationship will be a total thrill to explore, and I am excited to step into the wonderfully dry shoes of DI Lauren Bell.”

‘A wholly original addition to the genre’

Drama Commissioner Callum Dziedzic added: “Richard brings such soulful power to Winter, anchoring David and Mark’s scripts, which masterfully blend the science, mystery and emotion audiences love in forensic shows. I know Walter and his team will bring it to life with their trademark beauty, making this a wholly original addition to the genre.”

He added: “Winter has the unique combination of compelling mysteries and human drama that audiences crave.”

Winter is adapted by David Allison, known for The Couple Next Door (Credit: Channel 4)

What is Winter on ITV based on?

The series is based on the television series Balthazar. It was created by Clothilde Jamin and Clélia Constantine and produced by Beaubourg Stories.

Balthazar is a French crime-thriller drama series that aired between 2018 and 2023. In the show, new police commander Hélène Bach must learn to work with the brilliant yet exasperating Raphaël, who can make the dead speak like no-one else. Together, they face a series of complex murder cases.

All five seasons of Balthazar are currently available to watch on ITVX.

When is the start date?

Filming is set to kick off in early 2026, with cameras rolling in both Bristol and Belgium. Viewers will have to sit tight for a little while before Winter finally lands on screen.

When it does arrive, the series will air on ITV and STV, before dropping on ITVX and STV Player for anyone who prefers to binge at their own pace. And for fans across the pond, Masterpiece will be the home of the drama in the US.

Read more: ITV’s best dramas coming in 2026 – From Michelle Keegan’s The Blame to espionage thriller Secret Service

Winter is expected to air on ITV in late 2026 or early 2027.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know if you’ll be watching Winter on ITV?