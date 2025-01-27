Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? star Stephen Fry wins six-figure sum after phoning ‘genius’ celebrity for help

The latest episode of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? saw Sir Stephen Fry win a massive prize for his chosen charity.

The star shared his delighted over winning a whopping £250,000 for mental health charity MIND. During his game, he enlisted the help of host Jeremy Clarkson and called his buddy Richard Osman for his Phone A Friend.

Not that Richard actually helped him win the money…

Sir Stephen quit the game after winning £250k (Credit: ITV)

Stephen Fry wins big on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?

Jeremy revealed Stephen’s victory is the “biggest celebrity win” since he started hosting Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?. And he actually did it with the help of Jeremy using the Ask The Host lifeline.

The £250k question read: “Walking in s straight path from Paris to Berlin, which of these major European cities would you come closest to?”

Although Jeremey couldn’t pick a definite answer, his guess of Luxembourg City helped Stephen win £250k.

“It was a geographical question, and you had to work it out. Jeremy has travelled so much, particularly in the area that the question was about,” said Stephen, praising the host’s knowledge of the subject.

Richard Osman steps up

With one lifeline remaining, Stephen called House of Games host Richard Osman for the £500k question. It asked them to decide which cover song entered the UK Top 40 chart the longest time after the original version first charted.

The options given were Tragedy by Steps, Fast Car by Jonas Blue and Dakota, Uptown Girl by Westlife and Killing Me Softly by the Fugees.

Richard said he wasn’t sure of the answer. However, he said if he had to guess, he’d guess Fast Car. Not wanting to risk his prize pot, Stephen chooses to quit the game with £250k.

However, maybe he should’ve trusted “fellow genius” Richard. As host Jeremy revealed that, if Stephen had gone with Fast Car, his charity would’ve been sitting pretty on £500k!

Richard guessed the right answer – but Stephen didn’t risk it (Credit: Splash News)

Fans react

Fans loved the ep, with many branding Stephen an all-round nice guy and one of the best players the show has ever seen.

“Stephen Fry is incredible,” said one. Another added: “Love Stephen fry .. he’s such a nice chap.”

A third commented: “Stephen Fry is so clever, he even has another genius as his Phone A Friend in Richard Osman.” Another also had the same thought and said: “Of course Richard Osman is the other UK genius!”

“They don’t come much cleverer than Stephen Fry,” another declared. “Stephen Fry is an absolute master,” another said.

Another concluded: “£250,000 is a massive amount for MIND. Well done Sir Stephen Fry, and such a great charity for the money to go to. Mental health is so important these days.”

