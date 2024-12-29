Jeremy Clarkson’s daughter Emily announces birth of second baby and shares unique name

Jeremy Clarkson has reason to celebrate this festive period as his daughter has given birth to her second child.

Last year, Jeremy’s daughter Emily welcomed her first baby, daughter Arlo Rose Andrew. Emily, 30, announced she was pregnant with her second child in July.

Now, Emily – Jeremy‘s eldest daughter – has welcomed her second daughter with husband Alex Andrew and shared the tot’s very unique name on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily Clarkson (@em_clarkson)

Emily shared a couple of photos of herself smiling and cradling her baby girl in hospital.

She wrote: “She’s here. Xanthe Fiadh Andrew arrived a few days ago and just brought the sunshine with her, we are all so happy.”

During her second pregnancy, Emily suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum – severe morning sickness.

Just before Christmas, Emily opened up on Instagram about the condition during her pregnancy.

Emily has welcomed her second child (Credit: ITV)

Emily admits second pregnancy was ‘hardest thing I have ever been through’

She said: “I never intended to share as much as I did about hyperemesis gravidarum, but by the time I announced at about 16 weeks I weighed less than I did before I was pregnant, I’d been hospitalised due to dehydration, I was bed bound, and despite the 9 daily antiemetic pills I was taking, everything, from my husband sitting down on the bed, to the smell of my daughter’s hair, to the thought of an avocado, made me physically sick.

“I’ve subsequently come to the conclusion that my HG caused prenatal depression (so I started seeing an antenatal trauma therapist). It has been the hardest thing I have ever been through, harder in my second pregnancy than my first, due largely to the devastating guilt I felt not being able to be there in the way I wanted for my first daughter whilst making my second.”

Jeremy has become a grandfather again! (Credit: ITV)

Emily added: “The physical symptoms got slightly easier as time went on, but it’s been 9 months since I got through a day unmedicated, since I ate a vegetable, or drank a glass of water. I am still sick every day.”

On the arrival of her second baby, many of her followers left comments on Instagram. One person said: “NO MORE HG!!! Congratulations hun.”

Another wrote: “Congratulations!!!! Hope you’re all doing well. And I hope that HG has buggered off now.”

