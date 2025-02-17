Who Wants To Be a Millionaire? hit with backlash by angry fans: ‘That was not fair at all’

ITV game show Who Wants To Be a Millionaire? has been hit with complaints from annoyed fans after a ‘stupid rule’ interfered with the game.

Last night’s (February 16) celebrity special of the ITV game show left fans expressing their annoyance at one particular rule.

The episode featured journalist Lucrezia Millarini as the last contestant of the night. But unfortunately for her, she didn’t get the chance to finish her game.

Who Wants To Be a Millionaire? backlash

Right after Lucrezia got her £16,000 answer correct, the klaxon went off and host Jeremy Clarkson revealed the game was called to an end.

The klaxon informs players that they have run out of time, and the show has to end. And usually, this doesn’t mean it’s the end of that person’s chance to win big.

But unlike the regular contestant version, celebrities don’t get the chance to come back and finish during the next episode. Something which has caused immense backlash with fans.

Because of this rule, Lucrezia never got the chance to earn anything more than £16k for her charity, St Mungo’s. It’s a charity that tackles homelessness and helps rebuild lives.

Not only did she answer her question correctly, but she still had three lifelines to use. But as the game show rules differ for celebrities, she didn’t get the chance to use them.

Fans fume at game show rule

After realising that Lucrezia won’t get the chance to earn more money, fans took to X to share their fury.

One wrote: “That was so unfair on Lucrezia Millarini. She answered the £16,000 question correctly. And had three lifelines to use. Why should a klaxon stop her having a chance to go on and potentially win more money for her charity?”

So stupid. It’s on again next week. Why can’t they come back?

Another agreed: “Not sure why the celebrities are limited to what they have won by the time the klaxon sounds rather than coming back in the next episode like non-celebs.”

“So stupid. It’s on again next week. Why can’t they come back? Going that early when they could get more money for charity?” an annoyed fan wrote.

A furious fan penned directly to ITV: “Make it make sense. The timeout klaxon now affecting gameplay is just not on ITV.”

Despite the rule restricting her win, Lucrezia doesn’t appear to be too bothered. The ITV journalist reshared posts on X from the gameshow’s account, praising her win.

