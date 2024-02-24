Annabel Scholey The Serial Killer's Wife at the Medici premiere smiling at the camera wearing a black bardot gown on a purple background
The Serial Killer’s Wife star Annabel Scholey: Surprise age, actor husband – and her real accent

Annabel has starred in a string of hits from The Split to Walking On Sunshine

By Emily Towers

Annabel Scholey has taken our screens by storm as the suspicious wife, Beth Fairchild, in the gripping crime drama, The Serial Killer’s Wife.

The Yorkshire-born actress has several hit shows under her belt, including roles in The Split and The Sixth Commandment.

Here is everything you need to know about the 40-year-old star. Yes, she’s 40!

Annabel Scholey smiling and posing on the red carpet in a black gown with one hand on her hip
Annabel Scholey at the ‘Medici’ premiere (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who is Annabel Scholey married to?

The Sixth Commandment star has been married to fellow actor, Ciarán McMenamin, for seven years. Ciarán is known for appearing in titles including Any Time Now and Primeval. The pair left the hustle and bustle of London to live on the South Coast after tying the knot in May, 2017. Just after their marriage, Annabel landed a role as Nina Defoe, a divorce lawyer, in The Split. She later dubbed the coincidence ‘weird’.

Does Annabel Scholey have a child?

Annabel and Ciarán share a five-year-old daughter. Her name is Marnie. 

How old is Annabel Scholey and where is she from?

Annabel is 40 years old. Her birthday is January 10, 1984. She was born in Wakefield, in West Yorkshire, England.

Annabel Scholey wearing a black dress at the 'walking on sunshine' premiere
Annabel Scholey depicts overwhelmed wife, Beth Fairchild, in The Serial Killer’s Wife (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who does she play in The Serial Killer’s Wife?

Annabel plays Beth Fairchild, the wife of Dr. Tom Fairchild (Jack Farthing). The pair live in a small and wealthy community by the coast. Beth’s life is quickly turned upside down when her strait-laced husband is arrested for murder. She later unravels some of his deepest and darkest secrets.

What else has Annabel Scholey been in?

The list of popular shows she has starred in is ever-growing. In 2016, Annabel played a 15th century Italian noblewoman, Contessina, in the political drama Medici: Master of Florence, alongside Dustin Hoffman and Richard Madden. She also starred as Sarah Bailey in The Salisbury Poisonings, based on the true story. Annabel previously had a recurring role of Claire Brown in Doctor Who: Flux, in 2021. She is also known for roles in The Split, The Sixth Commandment, Britannia, Being Human, Jane Eyre and Personal Affairs.

Annabel Scholey in a black dress with Richard Madden in a black suit, posing on the red carpet at the Medici premiere
Annabel Scholey posing with Richard Madden on the red carpet at the Medici premiere (Credit: SplashNews.com)

You might also recognise Annabel Scholey from…

Annabel hasn’t just played leading roles in a string of popular series. She also appeared in several Jaguar adverts. Promoting the vehicle, Annabel played various parts in short sketches to advertise the Jaguar E-pace model. From an unimpressed mum at parents evening to a cheeky driver avoiding a parking ticket by flattering a traffic warden, Annabel showed off her acting skills in the diverse flurry of skits.

