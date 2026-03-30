‘What’s the point?’: The Pitt season 2 angers fans with ‘ridiculous’ HBO Max release schedule

The Pitt has finally landed in the UK — but its season 2 rollout is already frustrating new viewers.

HBO Max is now live in the UK after years of licensing complications, bringing its best shows (like Barry, The Sopranos, and Game of Thrones) with it.

But, if The Pitt was your main reason for signing up, there’s a catch.

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UK viewers will need to wait for The Pitt season 2 (Credit: HBO Max)

When do new episodes of The Pitt season 2 come out?

In the UK, new episodes of The Pitt season 2 drop every Friday on HBO Max.

The entire first season is available to binge right now. But if you’ve already powered through it, you won’t be able to jump straight into season 2.

While most of the second season has already aired in the US, UK viewers are starting from episode 1 on a weekly schedule.

At the current pace, the finale won’t land until July 3, 2026 — unless HBO Max changes things and drops multiple episodes at once.

Season 2 release schedule in the UK

Here’s the full rollout:

Episode 1: ‘7.00 A.M.’ – March 26, 2026

Episode 2: ‘8.00 A.M.’ – April 3, 2026

Episode 3: ‘9.00 A.M.’ – April 10, 2026

Episode 4: ‘10.00 A.M.’ – April 17, 2026

Episode 5: ‘11.00 A.M.’ – April 24, 2026

Episode 6: ‘12.00 P.M.’ – May 1, 2026

Episode 7: ‘1.00 P.M.’ – May 8, 2026

Episode 8: ‘2.00 P.M.’ – May 15, 2026

Episode 9: ‘3.00 P.M.’ – May 22, 2026

Episode 10: ‘4.00 P.M.’ – May 29, 2026

Episode 11: ‘5.00 P.M.’ – June 5, 2026

Episode 12: ‘6.00 P.M.’ – June 12, 2026

Episode 13: ‘7.00 P.M.’ – June 19, 2026

Episode 14: ‘8.00 P.M.’ – June 26, 2026

Episode 15: ‘9.00 P.M.’ – July 3, 2026

UK fans may need to dodge spoilers (Credit: HBO Max)

Fans slam ‘ridiculous’ release schedule

The reaction from UK viewers has been immediate. Many signed up expecting to catch up with season 2 — not fall weeks behind the US.

“I bought HBO to watch The Pitt… and immediately cancelled because they’re releasing season 2 weekly FROM EP 1 for us?” one user wrote.

“Which makes it impossible to engage with other fans. Ridiculous.”

Others pointed out the spoiler risk, with the US already nearing the finale.

“The entire purpose of getting HBO Max in the UK being defeated… like whatever,” another said.

“Kill me now,” one fan added. “This is so unfair,” another wrote.

Can you watch The Pitt season 2 early in the UK?

There is a workaround — but it’s not guaranteed.

Using a VPN, you could switch your location to North America and temporarily access HBO Max’s US library, where more episodes are already available.

However, HBO Max is stricter than most platforms when it comes to VPN detection, so you may still be blocked.

Read more: The Pitt: The ‘horrible insult’ and ‘betrayal’ that led to ER creator’s widow’s savage lawsuit

The Pitt season 1 is available to stream in full on HBO Max now. New season 2 episodes will drop every Friday in the UK.

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