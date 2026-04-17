What really went on between Una Healy and David Haye as the boxer causes controversy in I’m a Celebrity South Africa

Una Healy has landed a major new job while her ex David Haye continues to spark headlines on I’m A Celebrity South Africa.

The Saturdays star, 44, was previously linked to boxer David, 45, in early 2023.

Rumours swirled at the time that they were in a so called ‘throuple’.

The speculation followed Una’s split from her ex husband Ben Foden, after reports he had been unfaithful.

Una Healy was rumoured to be in a ‘throuple’ with David Haye in 2023 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

At the time, Una was pictured getting close to David and his long term partner Sian Osborne during a trip to Costa Rica.

The images led many to believe they were in a three-way relationship. But what actually happened?

Una Healy and David Haye relationship timeline

Rumours about Una, David and Sian first surfaced at New Year in 2023.

Una shared a photo on Instagram showing the trio celebrating together in Morocco.

David was seen holding Una’s hand while linking arms with Sian.

Una wrote: “I’ve started 2023 in a comfortable place, feeling genuinely happy and at peace. Here’s to this year being ours x.”

Speculation quickly grew about their relationship. In the weeks that followed, Una and David were seen together several times.

The talk intensified in February 2023 when a beach photo in Costa Rica appeared to confirm the rumours.

However, by March, Una confirmed she was single. She also removed all traces of David from her social media.

She told the Irish Mirror: “I am single and raising my two children, just like many other single parents both men and women doing a great job.”

What has Una said about her relationship with David?

Una later addressed the rumours directly on the My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast with Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally.

She made it clear the relationship was never a ‘throuple’.

Una explained she met David on the dating app Raya, where he told her he did not believe in traditional relationships.

She said: “It was casual, it wasn’t serious. I was happy enough with it. It was in a romantic capacity.

“He was very honest that I wasn’t the only woman he was seeing, I was very aware he was seeing other people.

“I knew he was being honest and it’s not like I was being cheated on. I knew he wasn’t husband material, just a bit of fun and I was enjoying it.”

Ruling out the claims, she added: “He doesn’t label, he’s never called her his girlfriend, he’s open, polyamorous.

“So I did meet [Sian] and she was a really nice girl but there was nothing going on there so it wasn’t a throuple. I wasn’t romantic with her, I don’t really know her.”

David Haye has already come under fire on I’m A Celebrity South Africa (Credit: ITV)

Una lands new job while David Haye appears on I’m A Celebrity

While David has been making headlines on I’m A Celebrity South Africa, Una has stayed focused on her own career.

He recently sparked backlash for comments about “ugly birds” on the show.

Una has not addressed the controversy publicly.

Instead, she announced a new partnership with beauty brand No7.

She said: “So honoured to be brand ambassador for @boots.ireland new No7 ‘Prime Forever’ skincare range. I’ve been using the full range for a few weeks now and my skin is honestly in the best condition it’s been in a long time!”

Among those congratulating her was Helen Flanagan, who wrote: “So beautiful always x.”

Read more: I’m A Celebrity star Scarlett Moffatt reveals real reason behind her laughter amid David Haye’s ‘ugly bird’ controversy