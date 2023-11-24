Vigil series 2 trailer drops as Suranne Jones returns to lead the cast

The Vigil series 2 trailer has been released – and DCI Amy Silva isn’t on a submarine anymore.

Six new episodes for a second season of the BBC drama will begin to air in just a couple of weeks.

Until then, fans’ appetite for high stakes thrilling action has been whetted by the advance preview which was released online today (Friday, November 24).

DCI Amy Silva (Suranne Jones) is back for Vigil series 2 (Credit: YouTube)

Vigil series 2 trailer news

A new investigation sees DCI Amy Silva (played by Suranne Jones) hunting down a killer amid drone warfare surroundings.

A Scottish military facility has suffered multiple unexplained fatalities following a weapons test. It’s down to DCI Silva, along with DI Kirsten Longacre (played by Rose Leslie) to find out why.

DCI Silva and DI Longacre encounter hostility as they attempt to look into the Air Force, whose members close ranks.

But the officers will also have to fight for their own future as they face deadly tech designed for wars of the future.

Will you be watching Vigil series 2? (Credit: BBC)

Vigil series 2 cast news

As ED! has previously reported, several cast members from Series 1 will not feature in Series 2.

That means viewers won’t see stars such as Paterson Joseph, Adam James, Anjli Mohindra, and Shaun Evans in the new season.

However, familiar faces such as Dougray Scott, Romola Garai, David Elliot, Amir El-Masry, and Chris Jenks will be making a return.

Rose Leslie will be back as DI Kirsten Longacre (Credit: YouTube)

When does Vigil series 2 begin on TV?

The second season of Vigil starts at 9pm, Sunday December 10, on BBC One.

The first three episodes of the six-part series will also be available on BBC iPlayer from 6am that morning.

However, for those committed to watching the thriller as it airs on TV, the second and third episodes will be on at 9pm on Monday, December 11, and Tuesday, December 12.

Episode four will then be on at 9pm on Sunday, December 17, and the fifth will follow at the same time on Monday, December 18.

The sixth and final episode will be on the box at the usual time, on Tuesday, December 19.

The first series of Vigil – which won the International Emmy and was nominated for a BAFTA – is available on BBC iPlayer now.

It was the UK’s most-watched new drama launch since Bodyguard in 2018.

Read more: Everything we know about Vigil series 2: New cast, fresh storyline, first-look pictures and start date

Vigil returns to BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Sunday, December 10.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.