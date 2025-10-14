Vicky Pattison has been called out by a Strictly Come Dancing pro as they have shared their suspicions about whether or not she is acting genuine.

Reality star Vicky is one of the many famous faces taking part in this year’s series of the glitzy BBC One show. Partnered with Kai Widdrington, the pair have become a hit with fans so far.

Last week though, Vicky’s routine seemed to divide the judges, leaving the TV presenter upset by their critiques. But now, a former pro dancer has questioned whether Vicky is ‘putting on act’…

The feedback Vicky Pattison got for her Charleston was pretty negative (Credit: BBC)

Vicky Pattison on Strictly last week

On Strictly Come Dancing last weekend, Vicky Pattison and Kai performed a Charleston to A Little Party Never Killed Nobody from The Great Gatsby. After their routine, and listening to the feedback from the judges, Vicky appeared to be holding back the tears as she heard what they thought.

It looked a bit on the heavy side for me

“I felt that you could be a little more extreme in every move…There was no double bounce which made it look a bit flat-footed,” Craig Revel Horwood said.

Meanwhile Shirley Ballas then gave her comments, telling her: “I know that you get nervous when you dance but I couldn’t see them today when you danced so you’ve checked that off your week.”

Shirley then agreed with Craig’s critique and added: “I’m not really quite sure why it looked a bit on the heavy side for me. It needed more bounce. It came across as a little bit heavy,” as Vicky – who was under the weather last week – looked even more downhearted.

The judges ultimately awarded the pair a score of 25 out of a possible 40 for their routine.

Brendan questioned Vicky’s character (credit: ITV)

Strictly dancer’s swipe at Vicky

However, former pro dancer Brendan Cole has now shared his thoughts on Vicky on Strictly.

“I can’t quite work Vicky [Pattison] out,” said Brendan, speaking on behalf of Sky Vegas.

I don’t know if that’s an act or if it’s genuine

He added: “She’s all bubbly and lively during rehearsals – everything’s a laugh, everything’s fun – and I love that. It’s her character, it always has been for as long as I’ve known of her,”’

However, Brendan then revealed his suspicions about whether or not Vicky is acting genuine.

He explained: “But then she stands in front of the judges and looks like she’s about to break, and I don’t know if that’s an act or if it’s genuine, I really hope the latter.”

According to Brendan, Vicky had a ‘strong reaction’ to her feedback (Credit: BBC)

Vicky ‘seemed a bit much’

Brendan – who appeared on Strictly between 2004 and 2017 – continued: “At the end of the day, it’s a dance competition. Yes, everyone takes it seriously when they’re in it, but ultimately, it’s showbiz.

“We all need a bit of perspective on that – I did not practice what I’m preaching here.”

I don’t get it

Reflecting on Vicky’s reaction, Brendan added: “For me, it seemed a bit much. One judge gave her a hard time, and the rest said, ‘Oh no, it was really good, don’t be too hard on yourself,’ but I was thinking, ‘Hang on, sadness is quite a strong reaction to a bit of critique’.

“I can completely understand being angry or frustrated if you feel you deserved more, but being that upset over a slightly negative comment? I don’t get it.

“If you want better marks and better comments, just dance better. It’s that simple. The routine was a bit flat, a bit lumpy – so put in that extra 10%. That’s what gets results.”

