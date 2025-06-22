Vicky Pattison previously opened up about her regret at having sex on the telly on Geordie Shore.

The TV star shot to fame as one of the original cast members of the MTV show in 2011. Vicky was just 23 when she joined, before leaving in 2014.

Since then, she has become a regular on TV screens; from winning I’m A Celebrity… in 2015 to becoming a Loose Women that same year.

But according to Vicky – who is co-hosting Sunday Brunch today (Sunday 22) – she has serious regret over her Geordie Shore days.

Vicky appeared on Geordie Shore right from the very start in 2011, until its ninth series in 2014 (Credit: YouTube)

It’s fair to say the programme faced controversy over the stars’ excessive drinking and bed-hopping. And this is something Vicky would later end up regretting.

In her 2014 book, Nothing But The Truth, Vicky said: “I hated having sex on camera so much.”

She revealed her regret at having sex on TV (Credit: ITV)

Vicky reveals her mum stopped speaking to her

Vicky added: “The [bleep]ing is nasty but I’m actually a bit of a prude when it comes to that side of things. I despised that my parents could potentially see it.”

I can be violent but those things mam can overlook.

The presenter went on to reveal that her mum cut contact with her after she found out about Vicky’s on-screen antics.

She continued: “The worst thing about having sex on TV was that my mam stopped speaking to me for ages when she found out. Yes, sometimes my language is appalling. I can be violent but those things mam can overlook. But having sex on TV is very different.”

Vicky on why she quit Geordie Shore

Vicky has also spoken out previously about her decision to leave Geordie Shore.

“For me, I had to leave Geordie Shore because the format didn’t grow,” she said on the Vicky Pattison: The Secret To podcast.

“It was still just a bunch of people who were no longer in their twenties getting drunk four and five nights a week. For some people that’s their reality, and that’s absolutely fine. But for me I definitely wanted something different. So it felt like it didn’t grow with me.”

Watch Vicky on Sunday Brunch on Sunday (June 22) at 10am on Channel 4.

Read more: Vicky Pattison issues ‘terrifying’ health update as she is flooded with support: ‘I’m so sorry’