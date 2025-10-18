Where are the cast of The Vicar of Dibley now? Death; marriage split; and an MBE

The cast of The Vicar of Dibley made the show what it is: a cornerstone of British culture. It catapulted the likes of Dawn French to superstardom as we followed vicar Geraldine’s quest to win over the tight-knit community of Dibley.

There was mayhem, mishaps and a whole lot of heart — and, this weekend (October 18), more than 30 years after its debut, fans are getting the chance to rewatch Channel 5’s 2022 documentary of the series, Comedy Classics: The Vicar Of Dibley.

But where exactly are the Vicar of Dibley cast now? Let’s catch up.

Dawn starred as Geraldine Grainger (Credit: Splash News)

Vicar of Dibley cast now – Dawn French

As Geraldine Grainger, Dawn French was at the centre of the much-loved comedy. It cemented her already star status and positioned her as one of the brightest comedic stars in the country.

While Geraldine was notoriously unlucky in love, Dawn is faring a little better in that department. She split with TV legend Sir Lenny Henry after 25 years of marriage, but despite this, has found love again with current husband Mark Bignell, who she married in 2013.

Since the Vicar of Dibley, the French and Saunders star has remained booked and busy. After weight-loss surgery, Dawn lost 7.5 stone, but soon put the weight back on, with the 67-year-old comic remarking that she “didn’t give a [bleep]”.

Gary Waldhorn died in 2022 (Credit: Splash News)

Gary Waldhorn

As Parish and District councillor David Horton, it took time for the character to warm up to Geraldine, but eventually he ended up accepting her as part of the community.

As for actor Gary Waldhorn, he also appeared in Heartbeat, The Sweeney and The Bill. Unfortunately, the TV actor died in January 2022, leaving behind son Josh and two grandsons. In a statement Josh shared: “We will all miss him terribly.”

Emma stole viewers’ hearts as Alice (Credit: BBC)

Emma Chambers

As eccentric Alice Horton, Emma Chambers was the breakout character on The Vicar of Dibley. For the role, she won Best Actress at the British Comedy Awards in 1998. She also appeared in Notting Hill as Hugh Grant’s on-screen sister.

She later transitioned into voice acting work, but the world was left rocked when she died of a heart attack in 2008 at just 53 years old.

Roger also appeared in Harry Potter (Credit: Splash News)

Roger Lloyd-Pack

Roger Lloyd-Pack played Owen Newitt, the local farmer, Parish council member and not-soo-eligible bachelor.

His other iconic role was as Trigger in Only Fools and Horses. He also appeared in Doc Martin, The Catherine Tate Show and The Bill.

Roger then transitioned to the big screen as Barty Crouch Sr in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, but sadly died in 2014 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 69 years old.

Jim was another popular character (Credit: BBC)

Trevor Peacock

Jim Trott shocked viewers after proposing to Geraldine in The Vicar of Dibley’s final episode. He was a much-loved character and was also known for his “no-no-no-no-no” catchphrase.

Jim’s actor, Trevor Peacock, had two sons: Daniel and Harry Peacock. The former became known for his role as Mad Mickey in Only Fools and Horses, while the latter was in Toast of London.

In his later years, Trevor was diagnosed with dementia. But despite this, he appeared in The Vicar of Dibley’s 2015 Comic Relief special. He died six years later aged 89.

John Bluthal also died in 2018 (Credit: BBC)

John Bluthal

Nicknamed ‘The Most Boring Man in Britain’, John Bluthal played ‘Boring Frank,’ the Parish council secretary. But the actor was anything but boring, having had an illustrious career.

John appeared in several Carry On films, as well as Casualty, Last of the Summer Wine and 1967’s Casino Royale. Sadly, he died aged 89 in 2018, making him the second cast member to pass away that year.

Liz got an MBE. (Image: Splash News)

Vicar of Dibley cast now – Liz Smith

Liz Smith was a scene stealer as Dibley’s church organist, Letitia Cropley. After the character’s death, Liz continued to make the nation laugh as Nana in The Royle Family.

For her services to drama, Liz was awarded an MBE in 2009’s New Year’s Honours. She passed away aged 95 on Christmas Eve 2016.

James is best known for his role in Four Weddings and a Funeral (Credit: Splash News)

James Fleet

James Fleet played Gary’s on-screen son, Hugo Horton. In the show, he ended up marrying Alice, defying his father’s wishes.

As for James himself, he’s probably best known for his role in Four Weddings and a Funeral, and has also appeared in Grange Hill, The Bill and Coronation Street. He most recently appeared in Netflix’s Queen Charlotte, a Bridgerton spin-off.

