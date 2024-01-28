Vanessa Bauer throws doubt on Dancing On Ice future as she eyes up acting role on ITV

Vanessa Bauer has thrown doubt on her future on Dancing On Ice, revealing she has “big dreams” of a different career.

The professional skater is a Dancing On Ice favourite, having reached the final a near-perfect five times in the six years she has been on the show.

Due to her success, she has even been subject to “fix” rumours, as her celeb partners always seem to do well. As a new series gets underway, she is now vying for the trophy yet again with Made in Chelsea‘s Miles Nazaire.

But in a recent interview, Vanessa has hinted that she could leave the show for other pursuits.

Will Vanessa leave Dancing On Ice?

“I have big dreams outside of the show,” Vanessa told OK! magazine over the weekend, revealing: “I’ve always wanted to be an actress and have been taking more steps towards that recently. If and when that happens, then I will prioritise that.”

“I would love to be in an ITV drama,” Vanessa shared one particular ambition.

Vanessa is currently paired up with Miles Nazaire on Dancing On Ice (Credit: ITV)

However the German-born skater also made sure to reassure her many fans: “I love Dancing On Ice so much, I’ve been on it for six years and I’m still only 27, so I’ve got a long future on it.”

Who is Vanessa Bauer dating?

Vanessa reportedly enjoyed a romance with TOWIE icon Joey Essex, after coming a close runners-up with him on last year’s show. However it seems the pair have since called it quits, with Vanessa recently going public with a new man at a movie premiere, which she documented on her Instagram.

Dancing On Ice continues on Sunday, January 28 at 6.20pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

