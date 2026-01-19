Traitors star James Baker flooded with support after revealing tragic death of loved one

Traitors star James Baker has quietly shared the emotional tribute he made to a close friend who died before filming began.

James, who is currently appearing as a Faithful on The Traitors, carried the loss of his loved one with him throughout the series.

The professional gardener has even paid a secret tribute to her on the show.

The Traitors’ James Baker has revealed a nod he made to his late friend on the show (Credit: BBC)

While he did not speak about it on screen, James has now admitted his sadness at not being able to share his “bonkers adventure” with her.

He also revealed the quiet homage he paid without viewers realising.

The Traitors James’s future on the show

James shared the story in a heartfelt Instagram post that marked the first time he publicly mentioned her death.

He posted a photo of himself at the Round Table wearing a T-shirt covered in guitar prints, which he paired with a yellow checked shirt on the show.

Alongside the picture, James wrote: “For those of you who know me and my family…

“This T-shirt was given to me by a truly incredible human being, who was taken from us far, far too soon.

“As truly heartbreaking as it is that she never got to share this bonkers adventure which she’d have bloody loved, I was glad to carry a little piece of her along with me for the ride.”

Despite emotional moments during Friday night’s dinner party, James chose not to share his own story while others opened up.

Fans have since flooded his comments with support, posting red love heart emojis and messages telling him how much he is loved.

James was correct in his prediction that Ellie was a Faithful (Credit: BBC)

James’ future on The Traitors

So far, James has enjoyed a relatively smooth run in this year’s series of The Traitors.

He has largely avoided suspicion, apart from a tense moment last week.

James secretly took a shield during a Mission but his guilt got the better of him.

He admitted the move to his team mates, which only strengthened their belief he would make a terrible Traitor.

At the latest Round Table, James voted for Matthew to be banished. The group instead turned on Ellie, who was ultimately sent home.

James was convinced Ellie was a Faithful and made that clear as Claudia Winkleman revealed the decision.

Shaking his head, he said: “It’s not her, it’s not her.”

He was right this time. Whether that keeps him safe for much longer remains to be seen.

Read more: Traitors star Jessie Stride hits back at claims her stammer is ‘fake’

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page