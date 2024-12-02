Torvill and Dean admit they’re ready to retire as question mark hands over future of Dancing On Ice

Dancing On Ice judges Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean have put the future of the show in doubt after admitting they are ready to retire.

The news arrives as the show prepares to kick off its 17th series in the new year. The likes of Anton Ferdinand, Chelsee Healy, and Ferne McCann are among the lineup.

Rumours have suggested this could be Dancing On Ice’s very last series if ratings continue to fall. Earlier this year, the show only brought in 2.9 million viewers, which is far less than the 12 million it used to draw in at its peak.

Torvill and Dean admit they don’t know what the future holds for Dancing On Ice (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Torvill and Dean talk Dancing On Ice future

Having been a part of the show since its launch in 2006, Jayne and Chris are ready to wave goodbye to their skating career.

In the next series, they will skate on screen and embark on a final tour in 2025. Even though they may still remain on the show as coaches, it is still unsure whether it will continue.

“By the end of the series we’ll know,” Jayne told the Mirror, adding, “It’s year by year…”

“We would love the show to continue. It’s been a renaissance for us. It started 2006 so it’s almost 20 years of our life as well. We’ve been doing Dancing On Ice longer than we did as competitors,” Chris continued.

In 2025, Torvill and Dean will embark on their farewell tour (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Torvill and Dean 2025 tour

As they prepare to kick off their farewell tour, Our Last Dance, next year, Chris and Jayne revealed what ticket holders can expect.

“It’s a different show from anything we’ve done before, because it’s going to be like a life story from the beginning when we met, and throughout our career, some iconic moments. We want it to be a celebration,” Chris explained.

Jayne shared the pair will be “creating our versions of the routines that we won competitions in”.

