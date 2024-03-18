Tipping Point viewers shouting at TV at ‘thickest celebrity contestant ever’ after failure to answer simple questions

Tipping Point: Lucky Stars viewers had to pick their jaws off the ground this weekend when celebrity contestant Megan McKenna appeared on the ITV show.

Fans of the show were left in sheer disbelief as the reality star was unable to answer some pretty basic questions on the repeat (Sunday, March 17, 2024) which first aired in August 2023.

Host Ben Shephard posed the questions to Tony Blackburn, Tim Vine and Megan McKenna. Each celebrity was hoping to win the £20,000 prize money for their selected charity.

But, it was safe to say, that Megan did not walk away with the cash on Tipping Point: Lucky Stars…

Former TOWIE star Megan McKenna made some pretty epic blunders on Tipping Point: Lucky Stars (Credit: ITV)

Megan McKenna on Tipping Point: Lucky Stars on ITV1

Reality TV show star Megan McKenna is perhaps most famous for appearing on The Only Way is Essex, Celebrity Big Brother, and X Factor: Celebrity in 2019 which she won.

However, she tried her hand at quizzing when she appeared on Tipping Point: Lucky Stars. Megan took part alongside fellow celebs Tony Blackburn, and Tim Vine.

And her performance on the show was pretty unforgettable – for ALL the wrong reasons. Sadly, her general knowledge just wasn’t up the scratch. In fact, those watching from home declared that Megan was “thick as mince”.

What questions did Megan get asked?

During her quick-fire round, Ben Shephard asked her how many letters there are in the English alphabet. Megan passed on the question, failing to score the point. She later exclaimed that the questions had been “really hard”.

Of course, there are 26 letters in the alphabet.

At one point, even Megan called herself stupid, after mistaking a zebra for a rhino. Ben Shephard asked her which horned animal Marco Polo mistook for a “unicorn” during his travels.

Of course, the answer was “rhinoceros”, but 31-year-old Megan answered wrongly with “zebra”.

Ben Shephard also asked her who sang the song Do You Think I’m Sexy?, to which she replied: “Olly Murs?”

Megan was sent home empty handed as Tony Blackburn and Tim Vine did battle for the prize money. Luckily, because it was a celebrity version of the show, the ITV series did make a donation to her chosen charity of Coeliac UK.

The singer said: “I have Coeliac disease [an autoimmune deficiency] and a lot of people are walking around undiagnosed and it can lead to serious health problems.”

Megan McKenna failed to win any cash for her chosen charity on Tipping Point: Lucky Stars (Credit: ITV1)

Tipping Point viewers claim Megan McKenna is ‘thickest contestant ever’

Those watching from home were largely unkind about Megan’s appearance on the show.

One wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Megan McKenna on Tipping Point just advertised why education is so important. Question: “How many letters are there in the English alphabet?” Megan McKenna: “Pass” That kids, is what happens when you rely on social media to get you a job. #tippingpoint.”

Another said: “Stop making stupid people famous. Why is she on a gameshow? #tippingpoint.”

A third added: “Omfg Megan has to be the thickest contestant ever #tippingpoint.”

“Megan is thick as mince,” blasted another, while one more said: “What is she doing on a quiz show, thick as two short planks.”

However, some viewers took pity on Megan.

One generous soul wrote: “Felt sorry for Megan on #tippingpoint. She was doing more than most and trying to make money for a charity.”

Another added: “Megan Mckenna on Tipping Point must have just had an attack of nerves. We learn how many letters are in the alphabet at nursery. That’s what stops me applying – the thought of brain freeze. I know it would happen to me.”

Tipping Point: Lucky Stars continues on Sunday, March 24, 2024 at 7pm on ITV1.

