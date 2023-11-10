Time actress Siobhan Finneran was married to former soap star Mark Jordon before painful split

Siobhan Finneran is one of the most bankable British TV stars on our screens, currently starring in BBC One’s Time, but some of her fans might not know her ex-husband is also a famous actor.

The Lancashire-born actress, 57, was once married to former soap star Mark Jordon. However, after 17 years, the pair suffered a painful split.

And while Mark has gone on to enjoy a very public romance with his now-fiancée Laura Norton, Sinead looks like she’s also found love with another actor.

Here’s everything you need to know about Siobhan Finneran and her once husband Mark Jordon, and who they are both dating now.

Siobhan Finneran and co-star Sarah Lancashire absolutely smashing it in Happy Valley (Credit: Lookout Point/Matt Squire)

Who is Sinead Finneran’s husband?

Actress Sinead Finneran was married to husband Mark Jordon for nearly 20 years. The pair married in August 1997 after appearing together on the set of ITV drama Heartbeat.

The pair went on to have two children, a daughter named Poppy and a son named, Jordan. Talking about their romance back in 2001, Mark told The Mirror: “She’s just so lovely. We met when I was 20 and she was a bezzie, bezzie mate for years. We didn’t realise that half of our fun was flirtatious.”

Mark eventually proposed to Siobhan in 1997. He explained: “I took her down to London for a romantic weekend, to a show at the Albert Hall. I said we’d go in a cab but I’d organised a limo. She thought I was being a flash git! When we got in, there was our favourite music, I’d given the driver the tape.

“And then he pulled over outside Harrods. I’d said to him: ‘I don’t want to knock on the window and have you pull over just anywhere. I want to remember where we are.’ Harrods looked beautiful at night, all lit up.”

Mark popped the question in the limo, Siobhan accepted and they were married in August of that year. However, after 17 years of marriage, the pair divorced in 2014.

Who is Mark Jordon married to now?

Former Emmerdale star Mark Jordon, 58, is now engaged to fellow soap actor Laura Norton, who is 18 years his junior. Mark portrayed Daz Spencer from 2014 to 2019.

It was on the set of the ITV soap that he met Laura, who plays Kerry Wyatt. The pair have two children together. Laura has been away from the fictional village due to maternity leave. In October last year, she welcomed her second child, a baby girl called Ronnie.

Their first child, a son called Jesse, was born in 2021. In February, Laura and Mark revealed both of their children have a rare genetic condition – Usher Syndrome.

Mark Jordon is now engaged to Laura Norton (Credit: Aaron Parfitt/SplashNews.com)

Are Mark Jordon and Siobhan Finneran still friends?

Although Mark now has two children with his fiancée, Laura Norton, he still has a close relationship with his older children, Poppy and Jordan.

In fact, Mark often posts about the pair on Instagram.

Mark and Siobhan have also stayed friends, despite their painful split. Siobhan recently attended a fundraiser thrown by Mark and Laura. She arrived at The Cure Usher Ball at Hilton, Manchester, holding hands with former EastEnders actor Don Gilet.

Siobhan Finneran and Don Gilet attending The Cure Usher Ball at Hilton, Manchester, in 2023 (Credit: Aaron Parfitt/SplashNews.com)

Does Siobhan Finneran have a new husband?

Siobhan Finneran has not spoken publicly about her new relationship, and has not remarried. However, the Happy Valley star was recently seen holding hands with Don Gilet at The Cure Usher Ball at Hilton, Manchester.

The pair both appeared in the Scottish thriller The Loch in 2017. She played DCI Lauren Quigley, while Don – best known as serial killer Lucas Johnson – starred as Blake Albrighton.

Since then, the pair appear to be inseparable. In 2017, Siobhan and Don attended the MVISA Awards together. Last year, in 2022, they attended the TV Choice Awards together. They were then photographed leaving in a black taxi together.

