This Morning fans were left gushing over Alison Hammond and her ‘new’ look, amid her weight loss journey.

The telly fave has undergone a weight loss transformation in recent months. In September, Alison admitted she was at her heaviest at 28 stone.In a bid to turn things around, Alison managed to lose 11 stone, following a change in her diet and intense workout routines.

And on Friday (October 11) Alison was back on screens to front This Morning – and fans couldn’t get enough.

The TV star rocked a new accessory (Credit: ITV

Alison Hammond shows off weight loss on This Morning

Alison was back to front This Morning with Dermot O’Leary on Friday (October 11).

Looking amazing, Allison rocked a brown shirt that she tucked into an animal-print skirt and cream flat pumps. The Great British Bake Off host opted for a full face of glam too, including bouncy waves.

But it was Alison’s new accessory that got fans talking: the Brummie favourite looked stylish in a pair of black glasses.

This Morning fans swoon over Alison

Alison’s new look went down a treat with fans. On X, one person said: “Alison looks great with glasses!” Someone else wrote: “Will someone please tell Alison, that she looks amazing!!”

While over on Instagram, the compliments kept coming. In the comments section of a post of Alison and Dermot posing in the This Morning studio, fans were left swooning.

One person said: “Alison is looking fantastic, loosing all the weight.” While another fan wrote: “Alison looks amazing.”

Alison Hammond had gastric band

Like a number of celebs, Alison underwent gastric sleeve surgery in 2014. However, her body rejected it and she only kept it for two years after struggling to “keep down one bite of food”.

In an extract from her autobiography, You’ve Got To Laugh, Alison said: “I was sick a lot. I couldn’t keep anything down. It was really distressing, I felt as if my body was rejecting the foreign entity inside me and I began to get ill.

“I kept it for two years, until it was getting to the point where I couldn’t even keep down one bite of food. ‘I can’t take this anymore,’ I thought, miserably.”

