This Morning star Dermot O’Leary pays tribute to Alison Hammond today as she’s replaced

This Morning host Dermot O’Leary paid tribute to Alison Hammond today as she was replaced on the show.

Viewers were baffled as Dermot opened Friday’s programme alongside Josie Gibson, instead of his usual co-host Alison.

To mark International Women’s Day, Dermot and Josie paid tribute to a string of women who work on the show – including Alison.

Josie Gibson replaced Alison Hammond on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Where was Alison Hammond on This Morning today?

Alison usually hosts Fridays with Dermot. But today, Josie was there instead. Although the reason for Alison’s absence wasn’t confirmed, she was mentioned by Dermot and Josie.

Josie said: “We’ve got to start with Alison Hammond,” to which Dermot said: “Our dear friend.”

Alison added: “Alison, happy International Women’s Day.”

They then moved on to celebrate some of the other women part of the This Morning team. However, they didn’t address Alison’s absence.

Alison Hammond was missing from today’s This Morning (Credit: Cover Images)

Towards the end of today’s show, Dermot and Josie addressed the new This Morning presenters – Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley.

They’ll make their debut on Monday (March 11) after being announced as the main hosts following Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby‘s exits.

Dermot said: “Monday’s This Morning, Ben and Cat’s very first show!”

On Thursday, Josie left her fans in uproar as she signed off her recent hosting stint this week.

Josie has been hosting This Morning this week (Credit: ITV)

Josie on This Morning

She said on Instagram: “Me and @dermotoleary will be with you tomorrow, then we welcome @catdeeley and @benshephardofficial on Monday.

“Thank you for tuning in and showing your support for us at @thismorning. We appreciate you!!!!”

She added: “We can not wait to welcome Cat and Ben this coming Monday, @thismorning is and will always be one of the best TV families there is.”

However, one person said: “Nooooooooo, we don’t want cat and Ben. We want Josie and Craig [Doyle].”

Another fumed: “It should be you presenting permanently.”

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

