Viewers were left furious today (November 1) after This Morning began its countdown to Christmas.

Yes, Halloween may have only just happened but today’s show started with Rylan Clark and Josie Gibson dancing to Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas, causing viewers to “mute” their TV.

Ahead of the show, This Morning talking head Sonia Sodha warned viewers to expect everything Christmas during the ep, so viewers can’t say they wasn’t warned… But that didn’t stop them complaining!

This Morning today: The Christmas countdown is on!

With almost two months to go till the big day, fans of the show didn’t take the Christmas vibe well. As well as a decorated Christmas tree and Mariah blasting, Christmas ads were played and discussed and Alice Beer showed off the best Christmas toys.

One viewer wrote on Twitter: “Sodding Christmas, let’s get this out the way first!!,” along with a picture of a bonfire. “If we thought yesterday’s Halloween show was overkill, now we’ve got another two months of Christmas pushed down our throats to come,” another raged.

“Josie: ‘It wouldn’t be Christmas unless we rolled out Michael Buble.’ It isn’t Christmas, you absolute halfwit,” said a third viewer.

Meanwhile another raged: “Getting dressed for Christmas???? It’s only 1st November. Why are #thismorning talking about this? It’s not even going to feel special at Christmas as this show is already giving over-kill.” “I need to mute my TV!” another raged. “It’s NOVEMBER Stop with the Xmas stuff,” insisted another.

James Blunt’s emotional performance

Also on the show today, James Blunt, 49, tugged at the heartstrings as he sang about losing his baby daughter.

The singer performed his song The Girl That Never Was. Rylan and Josie explained he penned the track after he and wife Sofia lost their baby daughter.

The lyrics included: “We never should have picked a name, because now she has a face. And now no matter what we do, no one will take her place. Darling, we tried but now it’s over. We had it all and then we lost, the girl that never was.”

