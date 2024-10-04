A This Morning guest has been criticised today as she explained her story of raising chimpanzees.

Tonia Haddix, who refers to herself as “the Dolly Parton of Chimps”, formed a deep bond with a Hollywood chimpanzee called Tonka.

Tonka had appeared in several films. But Tonia took on ownership of Tonka, and later hid him in her basement following complaints to PETA about living conditions. Today, she gave her side of the story.

Animal charity PETA had got involved in the situation after an employee at Tonia’s sanctuary contacted them over concerns about the living conditions.

PETA intervened and it led to a legal battle to have the animals removed from Tonia’s sanctuary.

However, Tonia lied under oath and said Tonka had died when in fact she was keeping him in her basement.

Defending her actions to keep Tonka in her basement, Tonia said: “At the time, I had told PETA he had passed away and they just accepted the fact that he had died.

“I had no idea they would send it to the courts so I underestimated PETA. I ended up lying to the courts, not that I wanted to nor do I condone that, it just got too far.”

Dermot O’Leary asked: “So was there a chance you could have had a custodial sentence then?”

Tonia replied: “Oh yeah.”

Dermot asked: “So how did the circumstances work out so you didn’t go to prison?”

Tonia said: “Well there’s still potential pending charges so I’m not sure what’s going to happen.”

Tonka is now living at the Save the Chimps sanctuary. When asked if she thinks Tonka would be better off living with her, Tonia said: “Oh yeah, and I think Tonka would feel that way too.”

PETA said in a response: “She denied him the opportunity to receive expert veterinary care, fresh air and socialise with other chimpanzees. PETA is delighted to have ended this cruel chapter of his life.”

Viewers quickly shared their thoughts on X, as one said: “Disgusting woman, this is animal cruelty.”

Another raged: “This is absolutely disgusting that they even have her on talking about this! Animal cruelty!!”

A third added: “Get this woman off the TV.”

Meanwhile, someone else said: “Get this [guest] off my telly box.”

