This Morning fans entirely baffled as vegetarian Anastacia tucks into pork chops: ‘Well that was awkward!’

The recipes segment on This Morning on Wednesday (February 7) left viewers gobsmacked after vegetarian pop star Anastacia helped herself to a pork chop.

Anastacia was about to join Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond for a chat about her new album when she sidled over to Ainsley Harriott’s Malta-themed cooking segment.

And it seems Ainsley‘s pork chops were too much for the veggie hitmaker to resist. As she piled up her plate, Anastacia announced: “I do not eat meat, people! This is the truth.”

Soon Anastacia was tucking into some meaty treats live on air while a baffled Ainsley asked: “I’ve inspired you to go back?”

Anastacia shocks This Morning fans

The American singer songwriter, 55, replied by shovelling down yet more pork and announcing: “This is the perfect breakfast.”

This Morning host Alison delved deeper as Ainsley finished cooking his recipes and asked: “Are you really a veggie?”

Anastacia replied: “Yeah! I don’t eat meat.” Dermot proceeded to take the plates away and called the whole thing “mortifying”.

Just got a little pork in my teeth.

Fans were quick to share their bafflement. One said on Twitter/X: “Just watched ‘vegetarian’ Anastacia sit and eat pork chops on This Morning WTF!!”

Another mused: “I don’t eat meat… so I will have a pork chop. What the [beep] is going on?” “Well that was awkward,” said another.

Anastacia then settled onto the sofa for a chat with hosts Dermot and Alison about her new German-inspired album. But before she could speak, Anastacia pretended to remove some stubborn pork chop from her teeth.

She quipped: “Just got a little pork in my teeth.”

This Morning viewers leap to her defence

Not everyone was horrified by Anastasia’s switch from plant-based to pork. In fact, some viewers defended her decision.

One said: “Good on her. Eating veggie is a choice that can be changed whenever you like. It is not a medical condition.”

Another said: “Queue the public apology poor Anastacia is going to have to do now because she ate meat. Imagine all the people she offended with HER personal choices.”

Meanwhile one fan insisted that Anastacia wasn’t a vegetarian in the first place. They said: “Yeah she’s not veggie lol. She was having a laugh.”

